Crownhill Packaging Bolsters Its Sustainability Focus With New Eco-Friendly Packaging Option
New to the North American packaging industry, PAPERbubble® protective packaging is an affordable and eco-friendly alternative to plastics-based void fill.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging, one of the largest full-service packaging suppliers in North America, has announced the addition of a new eco-conscious packaging option to its lineup of sustainable and recyclable products. PAPERbubble® protective packaging is an eco-friendly alternative to traditional air bubble film, and the perfect choice for filling voids, cushioning items, and providing protection during shipping.
PAPERbubble® is made from paper and is both compostable and 100% recyclable. It is designed to help reduce waste and protect the environment while also being an affordable and practical packaging option. In addition to being a sustainable packaging material, its container box also functions as an easy-to-use packaging dispenser, removing the need for extra dispensing equipment.
Crownhill Packaging is one of the first companies in North America able to offer this eco- and user-friendly product in its lineup.
“Crownhill has always been about innovation and finding new ways to make packaging more effective and sustainable,” says Ken Wong, Vice President of Crownhill Packaging. “PAPERbubble® checks all those boxes and then some, and that’s why we’re so excited to be part of bringing it to our North American customers.”
Offering PAPERbubble® is just one of the many steps that Crownhill Packaging has taken to protect the environment and provide sustainable options to its customers. In late 2020, Crownhill added environmentally friendly cold chain packaging products to its offerings, while in 2021, announced that its redesigned and expanded website was entirely climate neutral, thanks to a collaboration with ClimatePartner.
PAPERbubble® protective packaging is perfect for a world simultaneously moving towards more online ordering and a demand for sustainability practices, showing that these two paths do not have to run opposite from one another. Each ready-to-use, perforated paper sheet is designed and constructed to safely protect components, cosmetics, tools, household goods, and other fragile merchandise, and be used in nearly any other application where traditional bubble wrap is common.
Not only is PAPERbubble® a convenient and affordable option for eco-conscious businesses, but using sustainable packaging also helps companies strengthen their brand. Its compostable and recyclable nature encourages a positive reputation with customers who are frequently looking for companies that are socially and environmentally responsible.
Crownhill Packaging has been providing quality packaging materials and custom packaging solutions for over 35 years. As one of North America’s largest full-service packaging suppliers, Crownhill is equipped to develop material neutral solutions that help eliminate damage, minimize packaging dimension, and reduce environmental impact. By focusing on sustainable packaging options, Crownhill continues to meet the needs of its diverse customers.
For more information, please visit www.crownhillpackaging.com.
Media Dept
Media@CHP
email us here