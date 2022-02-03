Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of January 2022
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use:
• Bedside Bassinet for Babies
• Minbie Baby BottleMinbie Baby Bottle
• Hoglet: Computer Mouse + Fidget ToyHoglet: Computer Mouse + Fidget Toy
• Happi Tummi: Natural Colic & Gas fact acting herbal relief wrap for babies and toddlers
Food & Supplements:
• iHDoc® Grow Taller Chewable Tablets
• Inne Kids ProbioticsInne Kids Probiotics
• iHDoc® SmartUp Chewable Tablets
• Inne Healthy VisionInne Healthy Vision
• BHK's MaMa Folic Acid Tablets
• BHK's MaMa Lecithin Softgels
• BHK's Mama Confinement Care Capsules
• BHK's MaMa Calcium EX Tablets
• BHK's Mama Breastfeeding Veg Capsules
• BHK's MaMa Multi-Vitamin Veg Tablets
• BHK's MaMa Pomegranate Extract EX Veg Capsules
• BHK's MaMa DHA Algae Oil Softgels
Educational Products & Electronic Learning:
• TIMIO Starter Kit – TIMIO Player + 5 discs
Activities, Crafts & Hobbies:
• Pinwheel Crafts Soap Making Kit for Kids
• Pinwheel Crafts Panda Pillow Kit
Home / Mobile Audio & Viewing (Music, Storytelling, etc.):
• ONCE UPON A TIME STEP Songs from the Ron Lytle Musical Fairy Tales
Children’s Picture Books:
• Twin Adventures: Ria and Ryan Meet Tejas and Tamanna
• Sassy Sisters vs The Sock Monster
• Rosa's Monarch Butterfly
• Woodrow & The Bees
• The First Star
• The Middle of the Night Book
• Herman Jiggle, Go to Sleep!: Helping Your Child with Their Bedtime Routine
• Ek Naya Din: A New Day
• Herman Jiggle, Say Hello!: How to Talk to People When Your Words Get Stuck
• Herman Jiggle, It’s Recess, Not Restress!: Learning to Practice the Golden Rule on the Playground
• Molly – A Love Story
• Anna’s Beautiful Blend
• You Belong Too
• Hurricane Vacation: A Hurricane Preparedness Book
• Burnt Toast and Snow Cream Cones: A Fire Drill Success Story
• Have You Ever Wondered What You Will Be?
• The Sad Little Wildflower
• Poodle Knows Poetry: (Student Book + Instructor Manual)
• Harry Goes To Heaven
• Life in the Neck Advent of Christmas
• It's OK Little Rain Cloud to Cry
• I Celebrate My Skin
• WIBBY THE WHALE
Toys, Games & Puzzles:
• My First Castle Panic
• Wikki Stix Dinosaur Fun Pak
• Zombies Want Pizza
• Go PoP! Presto
• Skim ‘N Score
• Pindaloo
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8):
• Livie Bloom & Friends: Adventures in Food Allergies: Beyond A Gluten-Free Dream
• Bobos Babes Adventures: The Lovey that Came to Life
• If Puppies had Pockets
• Sagan Saves A Sea Turtle
• A Hidden Treasure in St. Augustine
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12):
• Light of Mine: Book 1 of the Towers of Light Series
• Pen Pal Gals: Friends Forever
• Eco Kids Planet Magazine
• Systems of the Body: Adventure Series
• Armor of God: Book 4 of the Towers of Light Series
• Fear No Evil: Book 3 of the Towers of Light Series
• Still Small Voice: Book 2 of the Towers of Light Series
Young Adult Books:
• Now What Do I Do?: A Guide to Help Teenagers with Their Parents’ Separation or Divorce
• The Crooked Forest: Legacy of the Holey Stone
• Behind the Veil
Adult Books:
• You Are Loved: Photographic Reflections
Miscellaneous:
• True Tot Tower
To see the full list of January 2022 award-winning products, please view the full media release.
