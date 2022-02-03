Iowa Transportation Commission to meet February 8

AMES, Iowa – Feb. 3, 2022 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold its next business meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Materials Conference Room at the Iowa Department of Transportation’s headquarters at 800 Lincoln Way in Ames. The public may attend in-person; however, participation via conference call or Teams is still encouraged to minimize the number of in-person attendees. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual.

Business meeting agenda Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Time Title Presenter 1 p.m. *Approve Minutes of the Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 Commission Meeting Danielle Madden, Commission assistant, 515-239-1919 Commission Comments Iowa DOT Staff Comments *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 411 – Persons with Disabilities Parking Permits Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title - 405 – Salvage Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 *Administrative Rules 761 IAC - 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title - 450 – Motor Vehicle Equipment Melissa Gillett, director, Motor Vehicle Division, 515-237-3121 * Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Butler County Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 * Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Pleasantville Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 * Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) – Cedar Rapids Craig Markley, director, Systems Planning Bureau, 515-239-1027 * Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Amendment Tamara Nicholson, director, Modal Transportation Bureau, 515-239-1052 * Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2023 Federal Aviation Administration Funding Preapplications Shane Wright, program manager, Modal Transportation Bureau, 515-239-1048 1:10 p.m. Adjourn *Action items

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022

Informal workshop session The Commission will meet informally with staff from the Iowa DOT Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in person and via conference call beginning at 9:30 a.m. The public may attend in-person; however, participation via conference call or Teams is still encouraged to minimize the number of in-person attendees. Face coverings are not required and left to the discretion of each individual. The following transportation-related matters may be discussed, but no action will be taken during the meeting. The items are listed in no particular order and may be discussed at any point during the workshop.

Commission input

Director’s welcome

Future Commission Meeting Dates

Administrative Rules Chapter 411 – Persons with Disabilities Parking Permits Chapter 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title Chapter 405 – Salvage Chapter 400 – Vehicle Registration and Certificate of Title Chapter 450 – Motor Vehicle Equipment

COVID-19 Transportation Impact Update

2022 Highway Program Balance Report

Railroad Revolving Loan and Grant Program Amendment

RISE Projects Butler County Project Modification Pleasantville Local Development Cedar Rapids Immediate Opportunity

RISE Policy – Cost per job annual review

Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2023 Federal Aviation Administration Funding Preapplications

Five-Year Program – Integrated Corridor Management Update

Five-Year Program Discussion

Editor’s note: There are two ways to listen to the Iowa Transportation Commission’s informal workshop session or business meeting or public input session when scheduled. The broadcast feed and phone lines are active 15 minutes prior to each meeting or session and discontinued immediately after a meeting ends.

Live audio and some presentation materials will be available via the Microsoft Teams Meeting Teams link.

For those who wish to only join via audio, dial 515-817-6093 and use conference ID 440 237 881#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.