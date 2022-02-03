Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Announces Mike Myrthil’s New Position as Vice President of Operations
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional.
Nutritional Products International
NPI Veteran Mike Myrthil Part of NPI for More than a Decade
Mike has been an asset to NPI for more than 10 years, which is why I am pleased to name Mike as NPI’s new Vice President of Operations.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International, this week announced the promotion of Mike Myrthil, who was director of operations, to the new position of Vice President of Operations for NPI.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“Mike has been an asset to NPI for more than 10 years, which is why I am pleased to name Mike as NPI’s new Vice President of Operations,” said Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “Mike has excelled in several positions with NPI, including sales, logistics, and operations.”
Gould said Myrthil’s expertise in U.S. Customs regulations and overall operations benefits the international health and wellness brands who have hired NPI to coordinate the launch of their products in America.
“At NPI, we import, distribute, and promote health and wellness products to the American consumers,” Gould said. “Mike’s skills and experience are invaluable to NPI’s clients because he brings the products into the U.S. and then distributes them to brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers across the country.”
To help brands sell their products in the U.S., Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, a one-stop, turnkey operation, which provides its clients with sales, support, operations, and marketing services.
Gould, who has sold brands to major brick-and-mortar chains, such as Sam's Club, Walmart, and Home Depot, also played a role in Amazon's history.
Gould was one-third of the “Powerhouse Trifecta” that in the early 2000s placed major brands onto the virtual shelves on Amazon’s new health and wellness category. The “Powerhouse Trifecta” included Gould, Jeff Fernandez, now NPI president but at that time a buyer for Amazon, and Kenneth E. Collins, who was VP of operations for Muscle Foods, one of the largest sports nutrition distributors in the world, and is now Executive Vice President of NPI.
“My industry contacts allowed us to funnel countless brands to Amazon’s new category,” Gould said.
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND IHM AND THEIR FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
Andrew Polin
InHealth Media
+1 561-544-0719
email us here