Crownhill Packaging Reinforces E-Commerce Convenience With New Curbside Recyclable Packaging Option

An image of a curbside recyclable Curby Mailer™ and an example of what the inside's honeycomb paper cushioning looks like.

The Curby Mailer™ features an innovative honeycomb paper cushioning and can go right into curbside recycling bins after use.

As part of the push towards curbside recyclable materials, the Curby Mailer™ is a practical and eco-friendly alternative to traditional bubble mailers.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging, one of North America’s largest full-service packaging suppliers, has expanded its sustainable packaging offerings with the addition of the Curby Mailer™. Made from recycled and recyclable paper, it's designed to go right into curbside recycling bins after use. As a practical, eco-friendly alternative to traditional bubble mailers, it’s much more streamlined and convenient to recycle.

Once customers are finished with the Curby Mailer™, there’s no need to take it to special disposal sites or even worry about separating materials before it can be recycled. Instead, they can place it right in their bins alongside the rest of their recycling. It’s another innovation that reinforces Crownhill Packaging’s commitment to sustainable initiatives and curbside recyclable products.

“Adding the Curby Mailer™ to our deep bench of sustainable offerings just makes sense,” says Marc Hyman, Director of Strategy & Operations at Crownhill Packaging. “After all, it’s right there in the name. It’s literally made with curbside recycling in mind—something our ecommerce-focused customers have really been looking for over the past few years.”

As more and more businesses and consumers look toward eco-friendly options, Crownhill Packaging has dedicated itself to developing the practices and products they want. By making sustainable packaging more available, affordable, and convenient to use, Crownhill hopes to make a positive change in the shipping and packaging industries.

Online ordering and the world of ecommerce are only increasing in popularity, but many customers are concerned about the waste being created by the packaging and shipping processes. Crownhill is focused on alleviating these concerns by steadily increasing its sustainable and eco-friendly offerings.

Plastics-based mailer envelopes are a common choice in shipping, but as most are not easily recyclable or environmentally friendly, the Curby Mailer™ is designed to be the perfect alternative. Providing better protection than traditional poly bubble and kraft bubble mailers, each Curby Mailer™ is lined with an innovative honeycomb paper cushioning. This structured material offers significant benefits over traditional wrapping materials, such as bubble, foam, or other types of paper.

As one of the largest full-service packaging suppliers in North America, Crownhill Packaging is equipped to offer comprehensive packaging design, testing, and supply services. With more than 35 years of experience in the packaging industry, they understand the importance of not only providing customers with the custom packaging solutions that fit their business, but in being at the forefront of eco-conscious and sustainable initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.crownhillpackaging.com.

