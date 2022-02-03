MIME Tops Billboard Chart, Opens Atlanta Recording Studio, Releases Viral TikTok Hit, and More in 2021
When I look back at 2021, what I am most proud of is our people. Through all of our growth, we have kept it our top priority to provide opportunities to people who may not get a chance elsewhere.”MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME), a full-service entertainment group that includes 4U Recording, Beatroot Music, Heavy Hitters Music Group, MIME Records, and MIME Publishing, made significant progress in 2021 toward achieving its mission to discover artists where they live and promote their music to a global audience. These include major chart and social media successes for MIME-affiliated artists, producers, and songwriters, as well as the opening of a new 4U Recording studio in Atlanta and major industry recognition for MIME’s leadership team.
This year, Memphis-based rapper Moneybagg Yo proved the viability of MIME’s approach with his new album, "A Gangsta’s Pain," which hit #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for two weeks and was certified Platinum following its release in April 2021. In addition to being recorded at MIME’s 4U Recording studio in Memphis, the album features credits for MIME Publishing producers and songwriters YC and RealRed on over half of its tracks. Both made the Top 6 of five different Billboard charts thanks to their work on the album, with YC topping both the R&B/Hip-Hop Producers and Rap Producers charts.
Building off of the success of 4U Memphis, MIME opened another state-of-the-art recording studio in Atlanta in early 2021, slowly ramping up its offering throughout the year. The studio has already hosted several major events, most notably the Atlanta Sync Writing Camp in September 2021 with MIME Publishing, Beatroot Publishing, and Heavy Hitters Music. The camp brought BIPOC creatives together to create music licensing opportunities and learn from top executives, resulting in 23 new songs created during the camp. In addition, 4U Recording clients T E V The Pen, Nate Levingston, Fifa Flame, Big Homiie G, and many more stopped by to record at 4U Atlanta last year. The studio was also visited by local legends CeeLo Green and Zaytoven, the latter of which returned to host an artist showcase at the studio.
In Los Angeles, the Heavy Hitters Music team had a smash hit on their hands in 2021 with “Keep Up” by Chelsea Grams, which hit 20 million views on TikTok and received a major placement in a Dolce & Gabbana advertising campaign. Throughout the year, Heavy Hitters also partnered with independent distributor Vydia, NYC record label GSI Records, and indie label SoundX3 to offer sync placement opportunities to their artists. The Heavy Hitters 2021 highlight reel featuring many of their top placements can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/657571082.
In addition, Beatroot grew its total plays and streams to 372 million in 2021, an increase of 128%. The company also locked in 815 playlist placements for its clients over the year, including the cover of Tidal’s Slow Jamz playlist for Elijah Blake’s album "Neon Eon"; a #112 placement on the iTunes Pop chart, feature on Apple’s Best New Songs R&B module, and inclusion on Apple’s New in R&B playlist for Kendrick P’s single “No Answer”; inclusion on Audiomack’s Top 5 Albums of the Month and Tidal’s New Albums module for Neek Bucks’ EP "Invisible Scars"; features on Audiomack’s Best of the Week and #OnTheRadar R&B playlists as well as Tidal’s R&B Rising playlist for Journee’s single “Toxic”; inclusion on Spotify’s Fresh Finds: Indie playlist for Daulton Hopkins’ single “Pretty Obession”; a feature on Audiomack’s Best of the Week playlist for Mystik Fool’s single “I’m on My Way;” and inclusion on Tidal’s New Albums module for DJ Drewski’s album "A Seat at the Table." This all led to Beatroot’s revenue tripling in 2021.
Beatroot also brought hip-hop icon Doug E. Fresh’s first three albums – "Oh, My God!," "The World’s Greatest Entertainer," and "Play" – to streaming services for the first time ever, and signed a worldwide distribution deal with Hey Bighead Music, a Bighead Music Group company focused on developing new artists and established talent as well as helping to bring social media influencers into the music world.
Other 2021 deals included MIME Publishing inking co-publishing deals with in-demand producer Stacey “SOS'' Owens and Platinum-certified songwriter and producer Nathaniel Levingston, and a co-publishing and administration deal with writer and producer T E V the Pen. They also signed a publishing administration deal with Memphis-based production team Steaksawse, which has worked with artists such as Jay DaSkreet, Brandon BLVD, Roxo, Pyu, Street Prince, and many more.
Finally, MIME co-founders David Porter (CEO) and Tony D. Alexander (President and Managing Director) received several industry awards and recognitions in 2021. Porter was included in the 2021 Memphis Business Journal Power 100, and both co-founders were featured on the Billboard Indie Power Players and Worthy 100 lists. Alexander was also quoted by Pitchfork in their story “What to Know About Music’s Copyright Gold Rush” and by Wired in their story “Big Music Needs to Be Broken Up to Save the Industry.” In addition, 4U Recording Memphis Studio Manager Crystal Carpenter was featured as a guest columnist on Billboard to discuss the important initiative of getting more women working in the studio, and Heavy Hitters Music was honored with the AIMP Los Angeles Chapter’s Independent Music Publisher of the Year Award in December 2021.
“Throughout 2021, the MIME team has risen to every challenge and made an incredible impact for our clients, partners, and the music community,” said Porter. “As we continue to grow, I can’t wait to see how we expand in Memphis, Atlanta, and beyond to bring more incredible partners and opportunities into the MIME family.”
“When I look back at 2021, what I am most proud of is our people,” said Alexander. “Through all of our growth, we have kept it our top priority to provide opportunities to people who may not get a chance elsewhere in the music industry. We have reaped the rewards of our talented staff many times over through all we have achieved this year.”
