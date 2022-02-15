Chronoscope Studios presents Voidbound: Beyond Survival

Explore, harvest, craft, equip, build, and hunt your way through the new Mobile MMORPG Voidbound: Beyond Survival by Chronoscope Studios LLC.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explore, harvest, craft, equip, build, and hunt your way through the new Mobile MMORPG Voidbound: Beyond Survival by Chronoscope Studios LLC.

Games like Diablo 2, and World of Warcraft, with their unique combat and ability system, inspired developer Maximillian Bradshaw to create something of his own. The action RPG style derived from both those games with the action-packed boss fighting seen in World of Warcraft, and the interactive combat and abilities were a big part of creating this Voidbound.

Bradshaw has had a great passion for video games for as long as he can remember. After graduating, he took the time to learn more about the gaming industry and how he could create something of his own. Bradshaw was up for the challenge and began learning to code using forums and discords with like-minded individuals. Bradshaw spent two years building an asymmetrical PC-targeted game like "Evolve" from Turtle Rock Studios, but creating a game with someone else's vision did not fulfill Bradshaw. He quickly turned to the drawing board and saw his opportunity on the mobile platforms to release his studio's first game.

The boss fighting, unique player abilities, crafting, and most importantly, its multiplayer aspects are what sets Voidbound apart from its competition. Players can quickly join with their friends and go through an adventure like no other in real-time. They can trade items, discover new territories, and work together to fight and defeat challenging bosses. Updates are soon to come, including small-scale PVP (1v1 and 3v3) Arenas, Guilds, and large PVP (guild vs. guild 10v10 – 15v15) with real-time combat.

Chronoscope Studios LLC only has one employee, Maximillian Bradshaw. Although Chronoscope Studios has received some outside help with specific tasks like set-dressing and level design, as well as art assets, everything else is an in-house creation. While it is a noteworthy accomplishment for one developer to have created this project from scratch, the time will still come when Chronoscope Studios plans to bring on board a full time development team

The future of Chronoscope Studios LLC and Voidbound: Beyond Survival will be coming soon to mobile. Check out their Kickstarter and click the notify on launch to be up to date on Voidbound. For more information, including images, gameplay videos, and overviews, visit http://voidboundgame.com/ or join the discord.