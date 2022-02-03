The Greene School Launches Girls on the Run Pilot Program

Share This Article

West Palm Beach Private School Offers Girls in 3rd-6th Grade Opportunity to Participate in Program Empowering Young Women

“It’s amazing to watch the girls’ confidence levels grow as they progress through GOTR lessons. They are learning how to care for their whole person: mentally, physically and socially.” — Christina Donnelly, Teacher at The Greene School