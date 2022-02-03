The Greene School Launches Girls on the Run Pilot Program

West Palm Beach Private School Offers Girls in 3rd-6th Grade Opportunity to Participate in Program Empowering Young Women

“It’s amazing to watch the girls’ confidence levels grow as they progress through GOTR lessons. They are learning how to care for their whole person: mentally, physically and socially.”
— Christina Donnelly, Teacher at The Greene School
WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greene School, an academic private academy in West Palm Beach, with a reputation for inspiring students, announced today the launch of the Girls on the Run pilot program. Girls on the Run® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams. The

organization encourages the development of essential skills to help girls navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program is currently offered to female students of The Greene School in grades 3-6, however the goal is to expand the opportunity to girls in 3rd - 8th grade next year.

The program was launched by Melissa Lezcano and Christina Donnelly, teachers at The Greene School. Having previously been aware of the program at other schools, Melissa and Christina decided to bring Girls on the Run to The Greene School this year.

"I absolutely love being a Girls on the Run coach at The Greene School,” said Ms. Lezcano. “It is a joy to coach these young ladies through activities that combine Social-Emotional Learning with physical health. These lessons help to build their confidence in making connections with others, with understanding themselves better, and with making positive impacts in their community."

Founded in 1996 with 13 girls, Girls on the Run, an international nonprofit organization, has now served over 2 million girls. Over the course of the program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential social, emotional and physical skills to successfully navigate life experiences. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event. With the largest 5K series by number of events in the world, Girls on the Run hosts more than 330 5Ks per year. Girls on the Run is included as a top research-based program in a Social-Emotional Learning Guide developed by researchers at Harvard University and has been recognized by the National Afterschool Association (NAA) as one of the most influential after-school programs.

“It’s amazing to watch the girls’ confidence levels grow as they progress through GOTR lessons,” added Ms. Donnelly. “They are learning how to care for their whole person: mentally, physically and socially. The life skills they are acquiring are essential for all kinds of future relationships, but perhaps most importantly, they are invaluable for the relationship they have with themselves.”

About The Greene School

The Greene School, founded in 2016, is a Pre-K through twelfth grade private school located on a state-of-the-art campus in West Palm Beach. With a keen focus on lifelong learning that goes beyond academics, The Greene School is committed to educating the whole child by encouraging joyful, curious and confident learners. To enhance college preparedness, The Greene School offers a plethora of curriculum and extra-curricular activities designed to motivate students to analyze situations, make decisions, solve problems, and communicate effectively in a dynamic and ever-evolving world. The Greene School staff, led by Head of School Dr. Denise Spirou, is comprised of world-class educators, who are creative and passionate about providing students with a rigorous yet inspiring academic education. Learn more at www.TheGreeneSchool.com.

