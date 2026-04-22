Delray Beach DDA Celebrates Mom with Annual Mother’s Day Orchid Giveaway

DDA Logo Mother's Day Orchids Liliana Fino and Vera Woodson Mother's Day Orchids Giveaway Tory Shields

Downtown Shoppers Receive Free Orchid with $200 in Purchases, May 1-10, 2026

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is bringing back one of its most beloved retail traditions–the annual Mother’s Day Orchid Giveaway . In partnership with the Downtown Merchant & Business Association, the Delray DDA will once again gift hundreds of orchids to shoppers in celebration of Mother’s Day.From May 1 through May 10, 2026, shoppers who spend $200 or more at participating Downtown Delray Beach retail shops will receive a complimentary orchid plant—perfect mom or as a special treat for yourself!To redeem, shoppers must present qualifying receipts at an official Delray DDA orchid station between Thursday, May 7 and Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Orchid Pickup Locations:-Tootsies/Kokonuts – 400 E Atlantic Avenue (Atlantic Ave)-House of Perna – 253 NE 2nd Avenue (Pineapple Grove)-KoKo Shoes – 1049 E. Atlantic Ave (Beachside)Details & Restrictions:Limit five orchids per person, while supplies last. Qualifying purchases must be made at participating Downtown Delray Beach retail shops, art galleries, and service or wellness businesses. Purchases from restaurants, the GreenMarket, hotels, and food or beverage establishments are not eligible.For more information, visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com/mothersday or call the DDA office at 561-243-1077.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray and @DelrayOldSchoolSquare

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