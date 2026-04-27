U.S. News & World Report Names Sinai Residences Among Best Senior Living Communities for 2026

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Senior Living for Continuing Care U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Senior Living for Independent Living

Boca Raton Senior Community Recognized for Independent Living and Continuing Care

Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report reflects what we strive for every day, which is to create a community where residents feel safe, supported, and genuinely at home.” — Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton , a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community, has once again earned national recognition from U.S. News & World Report, named among the 2026 Best Senior Living communities for both Independent Living and Continuing Care.Now in its fifth year, the 2026 Best Senior Living ratings from U.S. News evaluated more than 3,000 communities nationwide. Communities were assessed on several key criteria, including resident and family member satisfaction with safety, care, community management, staff, value and other essential services and amenities.“Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report reflects what we strive for every day, which is to create a community where residents feel safe, supported, and genuinely at home,” said Rachel Blumberg, President & CEO of Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences. “This honor is especially meaningful because it is driven by the voices and experiences of our residents, and it reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional care and a vibrant quality of life at every level of living.”U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that meet its objective, data-driven standards, reflecting the feedback of hundreds of thousands of consumers nationwide. The highest-rated communities in each care level earned a Best Senior Living rating.In addition to its primary recognitions, Sinai Residences received high-performing accolades in several key categories, including “Feels Like Home,” Activities & Enrichment, Safety, Value, and Staff & Management. These honors are reserved for communities ranking in the top 25% nationally for areas such as Caregiving, Activities & Enrichment, Management & Staff, Food, and overall residential experience.“Receiving Best Independent Living and CCRC is a testament to each team member that contributes to the excellence of our community. It is the authentic care, compassion, and dedication to making the small, meaningful moments happen for our residents that matter the most,” added Kristy Curtis, Vice President of Independent Living, Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences.For more information on the U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings, visit U.S. News.About Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca RatonToby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit continuing care retirement community developed by Federation CCRC Development, an independent 501(c)(3) associated with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is located on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based Federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.SinaiResidences.com About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

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