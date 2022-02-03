The Cannabis Business Advisors Secures Top-Rankings in Ohio Preliminary Dispensary License Lottery
The national consulting firm specializes in licensing, operations, mergers and acquisitions for the legal cannabis industry.
We guide license winners on how to actualize their dispensary operation, prepare for site inspections, and develop robust, compliant SOPs so they open on schedule.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”), a consulting firm specializing in licensing, operations, mergers and acquisitions for the legal cannabis industry, today announced it has secured top-ranked placements for several local groups in the Ohio preliminary dispensary license (PDL) lottery.
— Sara Gullickson, Founder and CEO at The Cannabis Business Advisors
The Cannabis Business Advisors is led by Founder and CEO Sara Gullickson and President Maxime Kot who have more than two decades of combined industry experience. The duo has worked with groups on a national and international scale, helping to develop regulatory frameworks for new marijuana programs and securing operational licenses in 18 competitive state markets.
“We are thrilled to enter the next phase of the licensing process where we will focus on helping Ohio entrepreneurs lay the groundwork for their cannabis operations and eventual dispensary launch,” stated Gullickson.
On January 27th, the Ohio Lottery Commission drew from over 1,400 applications across 31 districts, to determine PDL ranking order. The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy will award the dispensary licenses after reviewing the applications by rank to ensure eligibility.
“Over the past few years, we’ve seen many states transition from a merit-based application process to a licensing lottery approach. However, even though licensees are determined by chance, there is still a strategy involved to increase an applicant’s odds of securing a license, such as site and district location,” explained Kot.
CB Advisors is known for its comprehensive suite of services including business development planning, application and licensing preparation, and operational analysis and support.
“The next task for license winners is executing their business plan and strategy. We guide license winners on how to actualize their dispensary operation, prepare for site inspections, and develop robust, compliant SOPs so they open on schedule,” said Gullickson.
Ohio legalized medical cannabis in 2016, under House Bill 523, and last year amended its program to allow for 73 additional dispensary-only licenses. According to data firm Headset, Ohio marijuana sales are projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2025.
For information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com.
About The Cannabis Business Advisors:
Based in Phoenix, Arizona, The Cannabis Business Advisors (“CB Advisors”) is a multi-faceted consulting firm providing strategic business guidance for cannabis license applicants and current license holders throughout all stages of growth.
CB Advisors is led by CEO and Founder Sara Gullickson and President Maxime Kot. The consulting team brings more than twenty years of combined industry experience, spanning across the U.S. and around the globe. CB Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services, including application and licensing preparation, operational analysis, merger and acquisition support, policy and procedures, exit strategy guidance, and business development planning.
CB Advisors is located at 4203 E. Indian School Rd., in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, email info@thecannabisbusinessadvisors.com, or phone 602-730-2986.
Neko Catanzaro
Proven Media
+1 401-484-4980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other