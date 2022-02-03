Demand For Better Infrastructure Drives The Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological development will drive the growth of heavy and civil engineering construction during the forecast period. Markets such as foundation, structure, and building exterior contractors which involve technology benefited from this trend. Areas of rapid technological change include smart highways, 3D concrete printing, drone surveying, kinetic roads, 'tiny houses', and solar roads. According to the heavy and civil engineering construction market forecast, due to the advancement in technology the demand for better infrastructure will increase and positively impact the demand in the market.

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market size is expected to grow from $1.74 trillion in 2021 to $1.92 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Heavy and civil engineering construction market growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.73 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Heavy and civil engineering construction industry trends include offshore productivity or the productivity of marine contractors has been increasing in recent years owing to better automation and monitoring technologies. This increase in productivity is seen particularly in dredging, land reclamation and offshore construction of oil platforms, and can be attributed to mechanical technology improvements, automation and better monitoring of offshore construction projects. For example, in August 2020, MJR Power and Automation, a vessel mobilization and marine engineering expert based in the United Kingdom, has completed a mobilization project for Enshore Subsea, a division of DeepOcean Group that is responsible for all subsea intervention activities around the world. The work was conducted on the recently overhauled Assister vessel, which is commercially managed by JD Contractor and serves both the renewables and oil and gas industries. The specialized vessel, which houses cutting-edge equipment, has been specially developed to perform a number of activities such as deepwater anchor handling and offshore cable installations, towing underwater plough systems, and providing subsea and ROV support work. Major marine contractors include Jenkins Marine, Teignmouth Maritime Services, and Edwards Diving Services.

Major players covered in the global heavy and civil engineering construction industry are China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, China Communications Construction Co., Ltd., China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., Power Construction Corporation of China.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the heavy and civil engineering construction market in 2021. North America was the second-largest in the heavy and civil engineering construction market. The regions covered in the heavy and civil engineering construction market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global heavy and civil engineering construction market analysis report is segmented by type into utility system construction, highway, street, and bridge construction, other heavy and civil engineering construction, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

