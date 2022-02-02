Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida

TAJIKISTAN, February 2 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, to the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, reads:

"Your Excellency,

It is with great pleasure that I would like to congratulate you and the friendly people of Japan on the occasion of an important date in the modern history of interstate relations between our countries - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

It is gratifying that during this period the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries have been steadily developing and today, based on the generally recognized principles of mutual understanding, mutual respect and trust, are at the stage of their further strengthening and expansion.

In this context, we highly appreciate the significant contribution of Japan to the implementation of projects important for Tajikistan in the humanitarian, socio-economic, transport, communication, and other areas of cooperation.

In this regard, I would like to highlight the productive activities of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the valuable results of the growing partnership between our countries within the framework of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue.

We are interested in further promotion of good relations between Tajikistan and Japan in all areas of mutual interest and positively assess their prospects. We are ready to jointly continue to take all necessary measures to enrich them with new content.

I wish you, Mr. Prime Minister, good health and new successes, and peace, stability, ever-increasing progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan.”

The congratulatory telegram from the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, reads in particular:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Republic of Tajikistan.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations after Tajikistan gained independence, good relations have been set up between our countries. I would like to express the hope that the anniversary event of this year - the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations - will contribute to the further development of Japan's relations with the Republic of Tajikistan and the people of Tajikistan.

It is gratifying to note that Japan, through ongoing high-level dialogue, including Prime Minister Abe's visit to Tajikistan in 2015, as well as Your Excellency's four-time visit to Japan, has consistently engaged with Tajikistan in the areas of economic cooperation, training and stability in the region, including in the field of border control.

This year, it is planned to hold a Meeting of Foreign Ministers within the framework of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan". I would like to express hope for the further development of cooperation within the framework of this mechanism.

Let me wish Your Excellency good health and success in your activities, and the people of Tajikistan - well-being and prosperity.”