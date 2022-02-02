Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1363

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - (iv) A tutor who is a teacher certified in a state,

has tutored or taught at an eligible postsecondary

institution or an eligible nonpublic school or is a

subject matter expert or a tutor or tutoring agency

otherwise approved by the Department of Education.

(v) A school counselor who is certified by the

Commonwealth to work with school-aged children.

(vi) A provider of curriculum that adheres to

education laws of the Commonwealth.

(2) The term does not include a parent to the extent

that the parent provides educational services directly to the

parent's child.

"Program." The Lifeline Scholarship Program established

under section 2003-L(a).

"Public school." A school district, charter school, cyber

charter school, regional charter school, intermediate unit or

area career and technical school.

"Resident school district." The school district in which an

eligible student currently resides.

"School-age child." An individual six to 21 years of age who

currently resides in this Commonwealth.

"State-related institution." The Pennsylvania State

University, including the Pennsylvania College of Technology,

the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln

University, and any other institution designated as State-

related by the Commonwealth.

"Student with special needs." A child who:

(1) is subject to an individualized education program

under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (Public

Law 91-230, 20 U.S.C. § 1400 et seq.) and 22 Pa. Code Ch. 14

20220SB1050PN1363 - 5 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30