Senate Bill 1050 Printer's Number 1363
PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - (iv) A tutor who is a teacher certified in a state,
has tutored or taught at an eligible postsecondary
institution or an eligible nonpublic school or is a
subject matter expert or a tutor or tutoring agency
otherwise approved by the Department of Education.
(v) A school counselor who is certified by the
Commonwealth to work with school-aged children.
(vi) A provider of curriculum that adheres to
education laws of the Commonwealth.
(2) The term does not include a parent to the extent
that the parent provides educational services directly to the
parent's child.
"Program." The Lifeline Scholarship Program established
under section 2003-L(a).
"Public school." A school district, charter school, cyber
charter school, regional charter school, intermediate unit or
area career and technical school.
"Resident school district." The school district in which an
eligible student currently resides.
"School-age child." An individual six to 21 years of age who
currently resides in this Commonwealth.
"State-related institution." The Pennsylvania State
University, including the Pennsylvania College of Technology,
the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln
University, and any other institution designated as State-
related by the Commonwealth.
"Student with special needs." A child who:
(1) is subject to an individualized education program
under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (Public
Law 91-230, 20 U.S.C. § 1400 et seq.) and 22 Pa. Code Ch. 14
20220SB1050PN1363 - 5 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30