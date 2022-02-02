Submit Release
Senate Resolution 84 Printer's Number 1362

PENNSYLVANIA, February 2 - PRINTER'S NO. 1362

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

84

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, PITTMAN, BROWNE, BROOKS,

BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, MARTIN, ARGALL, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, DUSH,

GORDNER, ROBINSON, COSTA, MENSCH AND J. WARD,

FEBRUARY 2, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 2, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Designating February 3, 2022, as "Four Chaplains Day" in

Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, On January 11, 1943, the United States Army

Transport Dorchester sailed from New York to Greenland carrying

more than 900 soldiers, merchant marines and civilian support

forces; and

WHEREAS, Shortly after midnight on February 3, 1943, the

Dorchester was struck by a torpedo fired without warning from a

German U-boat patrolling the North Atlantic, instantly killing

100 men and cutting off power and radio communication with

escort ships; and

WHEREAS, In the 20 minutes before the ship sank, four Army

chaplains, Lieutenants George L. Fox (Methodist), Alexander D.

Goode (Jewish), John P. Washington (Roman Catholic) and Clark V.

Poling (Dutch Reformed), comforted the dying, encouraged the

living, guided survivors to lifeboats and gave up their own life

jackets to men who had none, sacrificing their own lives for

