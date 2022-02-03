Malic Acid Market Outlook 2021: Market is Expected to Grow at a USD 0.31 billion to 2031

Malic Acid Market to surpass USD 0.31 billion by 2031 from USD 0.18 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.20% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Malic Acid Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 0.31 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 5.20% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the Developing global food and beverage industry, rising demand for bakery and confectionery products, and change in consumer and product trends in the personal care industry are aspects predictable to drive the market during the forecast years.

“Increased focus on competitive bio-based production of platform chemicals over the years has immensely benefitted companies in the malic acid market. The growing vision of malic acid manufacture from renewable substrates has shaped a promising frontier for end-use industries in the malic acid market. In past years, the main focus of the chemical industry on the production of biomass-derived platform molecules has led to manufacturing maleic acid from easily available and cheap bio-based chemicals, enriching the growth of the malic acid market”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Malic Acid: Key Players

• Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited

• Fuso Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Isegen; Miles Chemical

• Qiaoyou Chemical

• Thirumalai Chemicals Co. Ltd.

• Prinova

• Sealong Biotechnology

• Yongsan Chemicals

• Polynt;

• Wego Chemicals & Minerals Corp.

• Other Prominent Players

Malic Acid is a dicarboxylic acid generated from all living organisms and has the molecular formula C4H6O5. It contributes to the sour taste of foods and is found in nearly all fruits including apples, apricots, blackberries, grapes, peaches, plums, pears, strawberries, and mangoes. The intake of Malic Acid helps in detoxification, energy production, treating chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), and enhancing overall muscle performance. It is widely used in the food processing industry as it contributes to increasing the shelf life of packaged food and bakery items. It also enables the preparation of bakery products, desserts, fruit juices, frozen specialties, and sports drinks. Apart from this, Malic Acid finds usage in the detergent, health, and cosmetics, and personal care industries are high.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Malic Acid Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The global Malic Acid market is segmented by Type into L-malic acid, D-malic acid, and DL-malic acid; By End-use into Beverages, Confectionery & Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Malic Acid Segments:

By Type

• L-malic acid

• D-malic acid

• DL-malic acid

By End-use

• Beverages

• Confectionery & Food

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

