Online Tutoring Services Market (USD 12.64 Billion by 2031) Growth Forecast at 12.33% CAGR During 2021 to 2031

Global Online Tutoring Services Market to surpass USD 12.64 billion by 2031 from USD 3.95 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 12.33% in the coming years, i.e.,2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Online Tutoring Services Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 12.64 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 12.33% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the rising adoption of smartphones is one of the significant components boosting the adoption of online tutoring services globally. It allows learning to take place regardless the geographical location. It offers professionals guidance from anywhere around the world and lets learners manage their tutoring sessions.

“A rapid rise in the adoption of online learning methods has been witnessed due to advantages such as improved focus, convenience, and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, online learning allows both learners and tutors to improve their productivity and efficiency. The partnerships and collaborations among mobile app developers and content developers have led to the introduction of smart learning services. The market is anticipated to demonstrate considerable growth over the forecast years due to the massive implementation of these services by school students and corporate professionals”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Online Tutoring Services: Key Players

• BYJU'S

• Ambow Education

• ArborBridge

• Beijing Magic Ears Technology Co., Ltd

• Chegg Inc.

• Club Z! Inc.

• iTutorGroup

• Qkids Teacher

• Varsity Tutors

• Vedantu.com

• Other Prominent Players

Online tutoring can be defined as the method of tutoring in an online, networked, or virtual environment where learners and tutors are present virtually. It has gained acceptance with the ever-increasing use of internet services globally. Increased internet data transfer speed has allowed tutors and learners to involve in online simultaneously. Moreover, the rapid adoption of smartphones is one of the significant components boosting the adoption of online teaching services globally as it allows learning to take place regardless of the geographic location.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Online Tutoring Services Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Global Online Tutoring Services market is segmented by Tutoring Type into Structured Tutoring, On-Demand Tutoring, And Others; By Duration into Long-term Courses and Short-term Courses. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Online Tutoring Services Segments:

By Tutoring Type

• Structured Tutoring

• On-Demand Tutoring

• Others

By Duration

• Long-term Courses

• Short-term Courses

