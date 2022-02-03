Retail Analytics Market to surpass USD 28.3 billion by 2031 Growth Analysis, Share, Market size, Growth Strategy

Retail Analytics Market to surpass USD 28.3 billion by 2031 from USD 5.09 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 18.75% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Retail Analytics Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Retail Analytics Markets Market to reach USD 28.3 Billion by 2031 from USD 5.09 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 18.75% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Major factors contributing to the growth of the retail analytics market are the rising demand for dashboards for data visualization, growing adoption of cloud, and continuous increase in data generation.

“As digital acceleration takes hold, the global retail and consumer good community is implementing more quickly than anyone ever thought possible. Enterprises and end-users have started realizing that digital transformation is about taking a data-driven approach to every feature of their business to create a competitive lead. The digital revolution is changing the way products are designed, developed, and delivered to customers. It provides tremendous implications for the retail value chain”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Retail Analytics Market: Key Players

• Microsoft (US)

• IBM (US)

• Oracle (US)

• Salesforce (US)

• SAP (Germany)

• AWS (US)

• SAS Institute (US)

• Qlik (US)

• Manthan (India)

• Bridgei2i (India)

• MicroStrategy (US)

• Teradata (US)

• HCL (India)

• Fujitsu (Japan)

• Domo (US)

• Google (US)

• Other prominent players

Retail analytics is the course of providing analytical data on inventory levels, supply chain movement, consumer demand, sales, etc., that are vital for making marketing and procurement choices. The analytics on demand and supply data can be used to save procurement levels and take marketing choices. Retail analytics gives detailed customer visions and insights into the organization's business and procedures with a room and need for development.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Retail Analytics Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. Retail Analytics Market is segmented by Application into Merchandising Analysis, Customer Analytics, and Promotional Analysis and Planning; By component into Solutions and Services; By Business Function into Finance and Operations; Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Retail Analytics Market Segments:

By Application

• Merchandising Analysis

• Customer Analytics

• Promotional Analysis and Planning

By Business Function

• Finance

• Operations

By Component

• Solutions

• Services

