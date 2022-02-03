Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 68.1 Bn by 2031, Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8%

Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Market to surpass USD 68.1 billion by 2031 from USD 38.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.8% in the coming years,i.e 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 68.1 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 6.8% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, The widespread accessibility of pet food items across a variety of platforms, such as retail stores, supermarkets, and online retailers, will help the market grow even faster. Furthermore, dogs and cats are among the most commonly adopted animals, which is one of the major factors driving market developments. The growing trend of pet parenting is feeding market demand for high-quality and premium foods; as a result, demand for phosphate is rising as it is heavily consolidated in pet food due to its numerous health benefits, including assisting in the healthy skeletal formation, nerve impulse transmission, muscle contraction, and others. The Pet Food Ingredient Market has seen an increase in demand as a result of this.

“As laws have become less stringent, the usage of cannabis in pet food treats has grown in favor. Concentrates, isolates, and synthetic cannabis-based pet food are all available. Anxiety-relieving cannabis-based food products are the most effective at reducing anxiety. CBD is also being considered by pet owners as a possible treatment for pain and allergies. The recent Global Pet Expo in Orlando included a lot of cannabis-based goods. The majority of cannabis-based pet food is sold online (via Amazon). Cannabis-based pet products have been selected as one of 2021's growth opportunities by pet entrepreneurs.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-1133

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients: Key Players

• Cargill, Incorporated (US)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• DowDuPont Inc. (US)

• Darling Ingredients (US)

• Omega Protein Corporation (US)

• CHR. Hansen (Denmark)

• Roquette Frères (France)

• Sunopta (Germany)

• Lallemand (Canada)

• SARIA Group (Germany)

• Other Prominent Players

Pet food is a type of plant or animal product, such as meat, that is used to feed pets. Fruits and vegetables, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins, and minerals are all included in pet food ingredients. Calcium, fiber, protein, carbs, and other micronutrients abound in pet food ingredients. Grains and vegetables are commonly used, especially in dog food. Each element contributes to the enrichment of the animal's health in some way.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-1133

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market by source into Animal-based, Plant-based, Synthetic, by pet into Dog, Cat, and Fish. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-1133

Animal and Pet Nutrition Ingredients Segments:

By source

• Animal-based

• Plant-based

• Synthetic

By pet

• Dog

• Cat

• Fish

Related Reports

COVID-19 Impact on Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market

COVID-19 Impact on Global Recombinant Vaccines Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.