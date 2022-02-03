Bioherbicides Market size is Projected To Reach USD 2.2 billion By 2030 At A CAGR of 13.8% - Fatpos Global

Bioherbicides Market to surpass USD 2.2 billion by 2031 from USD 1.43 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATE, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Bioherbicides Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 13.8% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, Synthetic herbicide sales have been on the wane in recent years due to evidence that they kill beneficial flora in the soil. Additionally, these chemicals have been associated with an increased risk of cancer, birth abnormalities, and respiratory issues. As a result, numerous countries' governments have enacted severe rules and public awareness campaigns to encourage organic farming. This has increased the global production of bioherbicides.

“Synthetic herbicide sales have been on the wane in recent years due to evidence that they kill beneficial flora in the soil. Additionally, these chemicals have been associated with an increased risk of cancer, birth abnormalities, and respiratory issues. As a result, numerous countries' governments have enacted severe rules and public awareness campaigns to encourage organic farming. This has increased the global production of bioherbicides.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-1134

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Global Bioherbicides Market: Key Players

• Emery Oleochemicals (Malaysia)

• Deer Creek Holdings (US)

• Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (US)

• Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (US)

• Certified Organics Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

• EcoPesticides International, Inc. (US)

• Bioherbicides Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Hindustan Biotech (India)

• Special Biochem Pvt. Ltd. (India).

• Other Prominent Players

Compounds generated from microbes such as bacteria, protozoa, and fungi are known as bioherbicides. These types of substances are safe to eat, are less toxic, and have no detrimental effects on farmers throughout the handling process. Because of these advantages, businesses are concentrating their efforts on manufacturing organic products. Bioherbicides are thought to be safer because they do not leave poisonous remains on crops. Growing demand for organic foods, as well as increased awareness of environmental concerns about chemical pesticides, have been important drivers of market expansion in recent years. Manufacturers' continual product innovation and new product releases have produced new market opportunities.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-1134

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Bioherbicides Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market by application into Grains & Cereals, Oil & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornament, by end-use into seed treatment, soil application, foliar, and post-harvest. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-1134

Bioherbicides Market Segments :

By application

• Grains & Cereals

• Oil & Seeds

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Turf & Ornament

By End use

• seed treatment

• soil application

• foliar

• post-harvest

Related Reports

COVID-19 Impact on Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

COVID-19 Impact on Global Power Train Components Market

About US

Fatpos Global is a consulting and research firm focused on market research, business services, and sourcing. We have trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness.