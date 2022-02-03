Submit Release
Baseball Historian Peter Golenbock

Whispers of the Gods by Peter Golenbock

Author Peter Golenbock

10-Time New York Times Best-selling Author Returns With New Book About America's Favourite Pastime, WHISPERS OF THE GODS on February 15th

Sportswriter Golenbock delivers a fascinating oral history of Major League Baseball in the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s, as witnessed by legendary players.”
— Publisher's Weekly
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A great chronicler of baseball history, Author and historian Peter Golenbock is one of the most respected and beloved baseball writers ever, including 10 New York Times bestsellers.

Books like DYNASTY: THE NEW YORK YANKEES, FENWAY: UNEXPURGATED, HANK AARON: BRAVE IN EVERY WAY and more have given fans incredible insights into the history of the game.

Now Mr. Golenbock has returned with 2 new books, WHISPERS OF THE GODS (Available February 15th) which brings to life baseball greats from the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s through timeless stories told straight from the players themselves and VALENTINE'S WAY (Now available), the story of veteran baseball manager Bobby Valentine.

Critics have called WHISPERS OF THE GODS ”A fascinating oral history of Major League Baseball in the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s, as witnessed by legendary players.” and say VALENTINE'S WAY “Delivers an endless amount of insider material sports fans crave.”

WHISPERS OF THE GODS is published by Rowman & Littlefield.

