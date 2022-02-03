The Inspired Home Show Joins MarketBlast in the Hunt for New Housewares Innovation

Chosen participants will be given the opportunity to pitch a panel of professionals in The Inventors Corner and receive essential insights and feedback.

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, February 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America’s largest home products tradeshow, the Inspired Home Show, has joined forces with MarketBlast to source outside product innovation in the global Housewares industry.Product submissions for the Home + Housewares Marketplace Hunt can be made by inventors, suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers, and innovators at www.marketblast.com . Products will be reviewed by the International Housewares Association.Chosen participants will be given the opportunity to pitch a shark-tank-like panel of professionals in The Inventors Corner of the March show and receive essential insights and feedback.The Inspired Home Show 2022 is being held March 5-7 in Chicago, IL. Each year, the Inspired Home Show brings together 60 inventors to a must-visit destination known as The Inventors Corner. This area showcases inventor’s freshest product creations. Retail buyers, product developers, licensing executives, media representatives, and many other industry professionals will converge on the Inventors Corner with the intent of discovering new products.There are no upfront costs or commissions for new submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit to the Inspired Home Show Innovation Hunt create a MarketBlast account at www.marketblast.com , add your product to your private account, search the keyword “Housewares” from the list of open hunts and submit.About MarketBlastAs the premier open innovation platform for sourcing new, unique and innovative products, MarketBlastenables companies of all sizes to source innovation directly from startups and innovators from around the world. We actively promote the company brands and list each hunt on our platform, enabling product innovators and suppliers to submit directly to the hunts. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.