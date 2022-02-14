Diversity Professional Announces Winter Edition Release, DPC Summit and WOE Awards

The new edition’s cover story is a peek into what DEI professionals across industries are looking forward to in 2022 and lessons learned from the past few months. The annual DPC Summit is an invitation-only week-long experience where corporate diversity leaders and entrepreneurs collaborate on innovative business solutions through workshops and discussions. The Women of Excellence Awards is on April 24 at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in Fontana, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity Professional magazine, the interactive international publication for the diversity, equity, and inclusion industry with a focus on business, career and lifestyle for entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals, is pleased to share the winter issue is available online. The magazine also begins the year with anticipation toward two annual in-person events: The DPC Summit and The Women of Excellence Awards.

The new edition’s cover story is a peek into what DEI professionals across industries are looking forward to in 2022 and lessons learned from the past few months. The business section features deep dive interviews with members of the DEI community such as CVS Health’s Monette Knapik, Envision2beWell’s Tammy Williams, and Women Business Enterprise National Council’s Jill Sasso. The career section offers insights on human resources and leadership skills while the lifestyle section includes new health and travel tips for DEI professionals.

Meanwhile, the Diversity Professional Community is readying for the exclusive 7th annual DPC Summit, an invitation-only week-long experience where corporate diversity leaders and entrepreneurs collaborate on innovative business solutions through workshops and discussions. The in-person event takes place February 17-22 in in Florida and features Adam C. Walker, Chairman and CEO of Summit Packaging Solutions as the keynote speaker. Organizations partnering in the event include AmerisourceBergen, Delta Air Lines, Office Depot and Salesforce, among others.

Diversity Professional is also gearing up to host its Women of Excellence Awards in-person on April 24 at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in Fontana, California. The event recognizes and honors the achievements and accomplishments of women who have made significant contributions in their profession, industry, or enterprise. Attendance and sponsorship information are available for purchase on the website.

The magazine welcomes 2022 after a stellar year receiving several accolades and industry recognitions for its work. Diversity Professional CEO and President Melissa Simmons shares, “We are excited for what 2022 holds for us. We are looking forward to meeting everyone in-person at our next two gatherings and have great plans in store for the magazine, website, and all our events in our efforts to increase our reach and impact within the DEI community and the larger corporate and business landscape.”

Managing Editor Ruksana Hussain adds, “We are thrilled for the wonderful reception our work has received in 2021 and welcome it as a sign of greater things to come. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and sharing a product and service that brings positive feedback time and again. We have a great team and community with us on this journey and we look forward to thriving with their support and encouragement!”

To read the fall edition of Diversity Professional out now, visit www.diversityprofessional.com