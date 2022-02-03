“Two’s Themed” Art Opening and Exhibition

Original Work of Art by Kate Ashton

San Diego Based Ashton Gallery Hosts Regional Art Show

“The Two’s Show is an excellent alternative to the larger shopping and entertainment venues, and offers a rare opportunity meet artists in studio.” stated Kate Ashton, owner of Ashton Gallery” — Kate Ashton

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of this month’s numerically aligned date of 2/2/2022, Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th will host a Two’s-Themed art show and public reception on February 12th from 11-4pm.

The numerically inspired exhibition will feature 60 plus large and mid-sized original works of art in a range of styles from mixed media to contemporary abstracts, created by established and emerging regional artists and juried by collector, Chris Eckhert. Featured professional artists include contemporary works by Deena Altman, Barbara Inbody and Pat MacLaggan.

“The Two’s Show is an excellent alternative to the larger shopping and entertainment venues, and offers a rare opportunity meet artists in studio.” stated Kate Ashton, owner of Ashton Gallery. This event is free and open to the public. Masks will be required of all vaccinated and non-vaxinated patrons inside the gallery. The exhibit will show at Ashton Gallery from February 12th- March 8th.

Ashton Gallery at Art on 30th, located at 4434 30th Street, is the creative vision of celebrated artist, instructor and author, Kate Ashton. Now in its 7th year, Art on 30th is an integral part of the vibrant North Park Arts and Culture District of San Diego offering monthly juried exhibitions in addition to art classes, experimental work shops, working studio spaces, and professional development. More than a school or gallery, the 8,000 square foot, two- story space is a first in class, full service, supportive community where artists come to learn, collaborate and grow. The gallery represents hundreds of professional, local artists specializing in contemporary art. For more information visit ashtonartgallery.com