Entrepreneur Vanessa Ferlaino Leads Launch of "Athlete Women Empowered" Mentorship Program with Athlete Tech Group
I believe in our current age of society, especially with social media and how it has changed the way we communicate; we've forgotten how to connect with people authentically”TORONTO, CANADA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even amidst this craziness, acclaimed author, artist, and entrepreneur Vanessa Ferlaino, still believes in humanity. Her book, a memoir-of-sorts, HUMAN, weaves in her own personal experiences to highlight the human condition issues in an individualistic society.
— Entrepreneur, author and COO, Vanessa Ferlaino
"I believe in our current age of society, especially with social media and how it has changed the way we communicate; we've forgotten how to connect with people authentically," she says. "Well, not just authentically. At all. We've forgotten how to connect with people."
This is why she writes. To inspire us to connect with ourselves and with others. She believes in using her artistry - from music to writing to film - to bring us all together.
This is also why she works in the technology space. To use technology to connect us all. She actively supports building the ecosystem by supporting opportunities to grow tech talent, a growing need in the innovation ecosystem as the future of work will be skill-based, not education-based.
This drew her to join Athlete Technology Group as Chief Operations Officer. Their app, Training Ground, is focused on connecting athletes to tools and resources to empower them for life-after-sport.
Vanessa believes the power of using technology to connect with others lies within how we use it.
Athlete Tech Group takes special attention when developing its education programs. They've just launched their Athlete Women Empowered program, starting March 3rd, 2021, to support BIPOC women athletes between the ages of 15-18. Program participants will have the opportunity to work in group sessions and 1x1 with more than 30 mentors. This ranges from business professionals, Olympians, and sports executives in top businesses, including Seattle Storm, LuluLemon, New York Knicks, Nike, Deloitte, Adidas, Sacramento Kings, EY, Canadian Tire, and Sick Kids Hospital.
AWE, which will be exclusively run on the Training Ground app for those who enroll, has also been featured in Yahoo.
"We understand the importance of girl-centered programming, and we take much pride in our inclusive approach in building our modules," Vanessa says. "We do this in our participant recruitment process; when participants enroll through this link, we take good care to ask about their interests, needs, commitment abilities, and experiences."
She maintains that this is how we give others space for their voices to be heard. If we truly want to see a more connected and inclusive society, it starts with every single one of us.
"Together, we can make a difference."
About Vanessa Ferlaino
Vanessa Ferlaino is the author of "Human," a personal story about the human condition in an individualistic society. As an avid Medtech and tech investor, innovator, and executive, her artistry kept her grounded whenever the world tried to define her by gender, ethnicity, cultural roots, or society's structured framework norms. Finding her voice through acting training and craft as a self-taught pianist and vocalist, Vanessa believes in the power of creative expression to strengthen the human connection. She founded Vienna Studios, dedicated to injecting lost elements of humanity onto the screens and pages before us, so stories of different perspectives can rise above the noise.
Shaili Priya/ Ryan Levey
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn