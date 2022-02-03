Aptys Solutions Names Michael Haugh, AAP, Account Manager and Sales Engineer

Michael Haugh, AAP

Financial and payments industry veteran joins leading provider of end-to-end digital payment solutions for financial institutions

The knowledge and expertise Mike brings to the table having worked on both sides of payments technology will be a major benefit to our customers.” — Eric Dotson, EVP of Aptys Solutions

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 4,500 financial institutions including faster payments, mobile P2P, wire, ACH, and in-clearing, announced today that Michael “Mike” Haugh has been named Account Manager and Sales Engineer for the company. In his position, Haugh will collaborate with and help existing customers solve complex payment issues and enhance the current infrastructure at the bank or credit union through the products Aptys provides. He is also providing strategic guidance and product expertise to help strengthen the Aptys multi-channel payments offering.

Eric Dotson, EVP of Aptys, said, “Mike brings over 30 years of FinTech and Payments experience to Aptys having worked with leading industry companies such as Fiserv, Temenos, FIS and Goldleaf Technologies. The knowledge and expertise he brings to the table having worked on both sides of payments technology will be a major benefit to our customers. As financial institutions consider what is next in this new era of same-day ACH, wires, debit, and now real-time payments we are thrilled to have a resource to assist customers that has Mike’s depth of industry understanding join our team.”

Most recently, Haugh was a Senior Product Analyst, Product Owner at Fiserv, where he spearheaded ACH application compliance and the product roadmap while moderating three company User Groups. He managed client requests, industry outreach and was also the NACHA/Federal Reserve liaison. Prior to that, he was a Senior Payments Consultant at Temenos, responsible for design, compliance, and QC of electronic payments software for banking application. Haugh was also a Project Manager at FIS responsible for scheduling, inter-department engagement, third-party initiatives, and risk management activities to name a few. Additionally, he was Electronic Banking Manager at Axiom Bank, Regional Sales Manager at Goldleaf Technologies and an ACH and Item Processing Analyst at The Kirchman Corporation. Haugh's career in the financial service industry first began at Freedom Savings and Loan—a career that has seen the continuously shifting payments landscape.

Haugh is a graduate of the University of Central Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a minor in Computer Science. He also has his AAP (Accredited ACH Professional) certification from NACHA and is a graduate of the Freedom Savings and Loan Management Institute.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payments processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.