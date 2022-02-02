EDMO Brings Affordable Camp to Six Regions Across California and Texas
Award-Winning Summer Camp Kicks Off Registration With Lower Pricing to Provide Equitable Access
EDMO is more than just camp: it's science, art, outdoor playtime, creativity, and great summer fun - all rolled into one.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National education and summer camp nonprofit, EDMO, is gearing up for its 19th summer of interactive learning through innovative and inclusive STEAM and SEL programming for kids. This year EDMO is making camp more accessible and responsive by lowering camp prices more than a third across all locations and providing additional themes to combat learning and social loss exacerbated by the pandemic.
— Katherine Cope, EDMO parent
Camps start on June 6, and in-person locations include the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, Napa, San Diego, and Austin, Texas; online sessions are held via Zoom.
EDMO is committed to providing equitable access to out-of-school learning opportunities designed to help every person cultivate a sense of self, own their impact, and show up in the world with curiosity, courage, and kindness. To that end, EDMO is significantly reducing the cost of camp across all locations. Further, EDMO provides incredible, immediate financial assistance, payment plans and a flexible refund policy to further increase accessibility.
"We pride ourselves on our values of Inclusivity, Authenticity, and Connection," says Eduardo Caballero, EDMO Co-Founder and Executive Director. "These things should not be limited to those who can afford a higher price tag. Everyone deserves access to high quality programming regardless of their ability to pay."
In addition to lowering the financial barrier to entry, Camp EDMO ensures the learning and social loss exacerbated by the pandemic is addressed head on through their programming. Regardless of whether camp is delivered on-site or virtually, all EDMO experiences are designed to keep kids’ minds, hearts, and bodies active and engaged to combat the risks of summer learning and social loss.
“Camp EDMO is a safe space where kids can show up as their full selves, no matter where they are in their learning journey,” said Sharon Mor, EDMO Co-Founder and CEO. “Through our camp, we’re able to make deep connections with kids through having fun, getting messy and trying new things.”
All Camp EDMO curriculum is designed to help kids in Pre-K-12th grades learn something new while having fun in a supportive environment filled with excitement. This summer, EDMO is offering more than 20 engaging themes to choose from and sessions range from half-day (for online camp sessions) to full-day (in-person camp sessions), with extended care provided at in-person locations.
“EDMO is more than just camp: it's science, art, outdoor playtime, creativity, and great summer fun - all rolled into one,” says Katherine Cope, an EDMO parent. “The counselors and Camp Director were genuinely interested in getting to know my daughter, and before the end of the first day, they had already won her over."
EDMO continues to prioritize the health, safety, and holistic wellbeing of its employees and campers. Through continuous monitoring of state and local guidance and stringent policies, EDMO successfully conducted more than 1,000 in-person camp sessions in 2021 with zero community spread. EDMO has committed to continuing to monitor recommended COVID-19 pandemic health protocols as they relate to in-person activities, along with requiring vaccination of all employees to ensure the safety of all participants.
As a nonprofit organization, EDMO is committed to making programming available to as many kids as possible. In addition to lower pricing, sliding-scale financial assistance is also available through a quick and unbiased process that provides an instant response. Five percent of all EDMO revenue and 100 percent of all donations fund the sliding-scale financial assistance program.
"Camp is the place where you can find your truest self," says Courtney Cimoli, former camper and now EDMO COO. "This is not just a seasonal extra curricular. This is where you develop as a person and that is something that stays with you forever. At least it did for me."
Camp EDMO is based in San Francisco, CA and is committed to providing equitable access to out-of-school learning opportunities designed to help every person cultivate a sense of self, own their impact, and show up in the world with curiosity, courage, and kindness. Since 2004, EDMO has provided high-quality Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math (STEAM) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) programming to kids across the country. EDMO is driven by the belief that ALL children should have access to programs that prepare them to be the innovators, educators, researchers and leaders of tomorrow, regardless of their families ability to pay.
