GOV. NEWSOM SIGNS HISTORIC EDUCATION BILL AT CAMP EDMO PARTNER NAPA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT
AB 130 invests in universal pre-kindergarten, mental health services, and out-of-school programmingNAPA, CA, USA, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Governor Gavin Newsom signed an historic education package, as part of The California Comeback Plan, that aims to transform the California education system by creating more gateways to equity and opportunity. The bill was signed at Camp EDMO’s partner site, the Napa Valley Unified School District. The Camp EDMO and Napa Valley Unified district partnership aims to expand access to out-of-school learning time, Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math (STEAM) and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) programming — providing equitable access to high-quality learning experiences for all kids. Statistics show that children from middle-income households spend 6,000 more hours in after-school and summer learning activities than their peers from low-income households by the time they reach sixth grade. Camp EDMO works actively to dismantle the financial barriers that prevent systematically oppressed communities from accessing our programs, so that all children can experience our programs regardless of their family’s economic status.
This summer, the Camp EDMO and Napa Valley Unified School District partnership has provided academic programming and life-changing camp experiences for close to 2,000 kids, some of whom are attending summer camp for the very first time. "Many of our families in the service industry have been financially impacted because of COVID-19. This is our way of enrolling students whose families may not have been able to do that for their children," said Pat Andry-Jenning, Superintendent of Instructional Services for Napa Valley Unified. The partnership between Napa Valley Unified School District and Camp EDMO, has ensured that summer camp is free for these students, increasing access and equity for all families.
Camp EDMO’s programs are designed to cultivate curious, courageous, and kind humans everywhere. “Our partnership with the Napa Valley Unified School District has allowed us to reach kids we may not have reached by getting connected to families in their communities,” Caballero said. The academic programming provided by the Napa Valley Unified school district, combined with The EDMO Method — a proprietary, multi-layered approach to SEL — provides holistic development and prepares kids for the upcoming school year, one in which they are finally returning to in-person classrooms, following remote learning during the COVID pandemic.
Prior to the pandemic, the summer was seen as the most vulnerable time for children from systematically oppressed communities. This is commonly referred to as “Summer Learning Loss.” The COVID pandemic has profoundly exacerbated the already present disparities between youth from low-income households and their middle and high income peers impacting every single aspect of their learning journey. Camp EDMO is working to ensure that these students are prepared to excel both academically and with strong social-emotional skills as they return to school.
“Curiosity is a gateway social-emotional skill. It leads to so many positive outcomes. You can apply to academics, social skills, and building anti-racist communities. We teach students to be curious about other people, learn about similarities, differences and find connections. If we are able to foster curiosity, in both kids and adults, we’ll have a much better society in the long run,” said Caballero.
Researchers claim that “apart from intelligence and effort...curiosity—’a hungry mind’—is actually one of the three key predictors of academic achievement” (Greater Good Magazine). An investment in opportunities to foster curiosity in kids can lead to better outcomes.
Governor Newsom’s education bill will continue to provide an investment in making partnerships like the one between Camp EDMO and the Napa Valley Unified school district a reality. Caballero believes the same. “This bill shows an investment in so much that has been historically underfunded — afterschool programs, mental health services for kids, out-of-school learning experiences, and more. This investment by our state leaders prioritizing out-of-school time is the first of its kind — and sets an example for others nationwide. Our programs are a need-to-have for kids from all communities. I was very encouraged to see this investment.”
About Camp EDMO
EDMO is a nonprofit organization that believes in the power of kids and knows that this power is fully unleashed when kids are doing what they love in a supportive environment. Founded in 2003, in San Francisco, CA, EDMO is committed to creating equitable access to inclusive out-of-school opportunities for a diverse set of communities and removing the financial barriers that prevent children from accessing these programs. EDMO offers online tutoring and mentoring, afterschool programming, and summer camp opportunities in the California Bay Area, San Diego, and Austin, TX. Learn more at www.campedmo.org and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @campedmo.
