EDMO Releases Over 100+ New Learning Experiences for Kids This Fall
Kids can now experience over 100 learning sessions through EDMO Coach, EDMO’s 1:1 tutoring program, along with EDMO’s online class offerings.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids can now experience over 100 learning sessions through EDMO Coach, EDMO’s 1:1 tutoring program, along with EDMO’s online class offerings. EDMO creates equitable access to out-of-school learning opportunities championing kids to be their authentic selves. In addition to their yearly summer camps, this fall, EDMO is sharing even more exceptional learning opportunities meant to help students thrive both inside and outside of the classroom.
Through EDMO Coach, kids grades Pre-K to 12, can discover their passions and reach their academic goals, all while having fun. On September 13, EDMO released a new selection of over 100+ online EDMO Coach offerings, giving kids and families the opportunity to get even more support for their students' learning. From homework help sessions to academic sessions in subjects like English, math, science, and more, kids can work with a credentialed EDMO Coach to get the support they need.
EDMO Coach can be a beacon for kids, especially heading back-to-school for another year. In addition to academic support, kids working with EDMO Coaches can also learn anything from Mandarin, French, dance, painting, video game coding, and more. One parent recalls how “my daughter looks forward to her ceramics session each week. I hear the ripples of laughter throughout the house when she is online with [EDMO Coach] Kimchi. Kim has brought a lot of joy to our lives during this difficult time. And the creatures they create together are magical. So grateful to have found EDMO and enjoy their services all the way from Los Angeles." Like finding joy in ceramics, kids can cultivate their passions, with support and guidance, through EDMO Coach sessions. From tutoring support to helping kids gain a deeper understanding of their interests, EDMO Coaches are equipped to make sure each session is expanding the horizons of learning.
EDMO’s online class offerings are just as expansive, with opportunities to explore Minecraft, arts and crafts, science, and more. These online classes give kids and families the opportunity to dig into a fun learning experience together. EDMO’s online classes will be released at the beginning of September. Through EDMO’s many online classes and EDMO Coach sessions, kids, from any background can access fun, exciting, and unforgettable learning experiences.
About EDMO
EDMO is a nonprofit organization that believes in the power of kids and knows that this power is fully unleashed when kids are doing what they love in a supportive environment. Founded in 2004, in San Francisco, CA, EDMO is committed to creating equitable access to inclusive out-of-school opportunities for a diverse set of communities and removing the financial barriers that prevent children from accessing these programs. EDMO offers online tutoring and mentoring, afterschool programming, and summer camp opportunities in the California Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Diego, and Austin, TX. Learn more at www.edmo.org and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @campedmo.
