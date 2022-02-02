On February 2, 2022 at approximately 11:31 a.m., the Maine State Police in Troop F were called to a tractor trailer rollover on the State Road in Castle Hill. Tr. Steven Mahon responded and learned that 22-year-old Kendra Harris from Augusta, Georgia, was traveling east in a 2019 International Tractor owned by Ryder Truck Rental CO from Miami FL hauling a loaded box trailer. Harris lost control of the vehicle on a curve and crossed over the oncoming lane and went into the ditch coming to rest in the snowbank. The trailer was loaded with 40,000 pounds of Sodium Acidpyrophosphate owned by Harcros Chemical Company bound for the Penobscot McCrum’s French Fry Plant in Washburn.

Harris was wearing her seatbelt and suffered minor but did not require medical attention. The cause of the crash remains under investigation with speed and driver inattention believed to be contributing factors. The tractor trailer was towed from the scene due to disabling damage.