More about GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office Arrests Police Officer for Sale of Marijuana

Warwick, GA (February 2, 2022) – On Friday, January 28, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), arrested Leon Mitchell, age 32, of Albany, GA on the following charges:

Two counts of sale/distribution of marijuana, one count possession with intent to distribute marijuana, four counts possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, three counts violation of oath of office, and two counts use of a communication device during the commission of a felony.

The GBI SWRDEO received information that Mitchell was selling marijuana while on duty and in uniform as a police officer for the Warwick Police Department. During the investigation, agents began obtaining marijuana from Mitchell in Worth County and in Lee County.

The investigation culminated with the arrest of Mitchell at the Warwick Police Department and a search of the vehicle Mitchell was driving. Additional marijuana, scales, and plastic bags were located within the vehicle. Mitchell was booked into the Worth County Jail. This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office when complete.

The SWRDEO would like to thank the investigative support and cooperation provided by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office, and the Warwick Police Department.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Tips can also be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

