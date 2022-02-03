AcademicInfluence.com Celebrates Black History Month with Features on Its History, HBCUs, and Black Scholars

How did Black History Month begin? What led to the creation of America's Historically Black Colleges & Universities? And who are the leading Black scholars of the past 30 years? AcademicInfluence.com explores further in these three special features…

FORTH WORTH, TEXAS, UNITES STATES, February 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Black History Month 2022, AcademicInfluence.com is releasing three information-packed articles covering the origins of Black History Month, the history behind America’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs), and the impact of more than 600 leading Black scholars in 20 different subject matter areas:

The History of Black History Month

The History of HBCUs in America

The Most influential Black Scholars

“What gets covered in history books and periodicals often misses details we believe people need to know—in this case, the inspiration behind Black History Month and the founding of America’s notable HBCUs,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “Likewise, brilliant academics don’t always receive the recognition they deserve in our popular news outlets. This month’s features address all three of these needs.”

Black History Month was officially designated by President Gerald R. Ford in February 1976, but its roots date back at least 60 years before, to a call among Black scholars to emphasize the achievements of Black individuals in history. In this way, Black History Month began as an outgrowth of the success achieved by Historically Black Colleges & Universities. HBCUs are schools that were established between the end of the Civil War and the passage of landmark Civil Rights legislation in 1964 to serve the educational needs of Black Americans.

This month’s features identify the important people, legislation, institutions, schools, and grassroots organizations that helped to establish these great HBCUs as well as the month which is set aside annually to honor the achievements of Black Americans throughout history. Anyone unfamiliar with these intertwined histories will find both features enlightening and inspiring.

The Black scholars article ranks the overall top 20 most influential Black scholars today, with additional links to 20 separate academic subject matter pages, each with its own alphabetical list of influential scholars from the past 30 years. The lists feature entries covering Black thought leaders such as Condoleezza Rice (Political Science), Gloria Ladson-Billings (Education), Thomas Sowell (Economics), and Valerie Taylor (Computer Science) as well as academics in specialized fields whose names might be unfamiliar to casual readers but whose important work is bettering the world. Each bio entry links to further details including influence rankings, published works, and affiliated schools.

“Greater awareness—that’s our goal,” says Macosko. “Knowing these histories helps people to understand the crucial importance behind Black History Month and HBCUs. And learning more about the academics who are driving our shared knowledge forward helps us to support their work when we encounter their names in the wider world. It’s true: knowledge IS power.”

