A New Vision: Blind Author Joel Burcat Finds His Voice In The Darkness
Environmental Thriller STRANGE FIRE Released February 2nd by Headline Books
Writers like Burcat demonstrate that ‘within the densest fog and darkest black, you can find clarity and color if your imagination is 20-20.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a respected leading environmental lawyer, Joel Burcat found enjoyment and solace in writing. Using his highly intense legal work as the core for the creation of his environmental thrillers, he would write late into the night while litigating cases during the day until fate stepped in, requiring him to step away from his law practice.
— Frank Bruni, NY Times best-selling author
In 2018, Joel Burcat lost partial vision in his right eye due to an affliction that had robbed him of the vision in his left eye a year and a half earlier. He was now legally blind.
Joel could still see well enough to get around, but every step was a potential stumble as his vision and depth perception deteriorated. He had to give up reading paper of all kinds. He now uses a yard-wide, ultra-high def monitor and can read much of what is on a screen only with the right font if a sentence runs the width of the screen. He was forced to give up driving. He lost many of the pleasures of life.
Forced to leave aside his legal career, Joel leaned into his love of writing, drafting his novel Drink to Every Beast with the assistance of special dictation software and a hired editor. Upon completion, he would send the book to independent publisher Headline Books, who would release the book in late 2019 to great acclaim to be followed in 2020 by his equally renowned book Amid Rage.
in 2019, his story was featured in a NY Times Op-Ed, and in 2022, Mr. Burcat shows no signs of slowing down, with the release of his 3rd published novel, Strange Fire, in February 2022.
A romantically-charged environmental legal thriller, Strange Fire puts the reader into the same world Mr. Burcat spent as an attorney. The years as one of America's leading environmental litigators still shapes his work but through a very different and darkened vision, one that has helped him parlay his love of writing into an inspirational and award-winning literary career.
“I had to prove to myself that I could do something that one would not normally say a blind person can do,” said Burcat to the New York Times. ”Now I can claim to be in the same category as James Joyce, James Thurber, and other blind authors.”
