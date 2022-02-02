NAMIC Expands Its Executive Education Programs
Two new leadership development programs add to award-winning lineup.
NAMIC is fully committed to helping America’s business leaders in the media, entertainment and technology industries build strong companies and workforces.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAMIC, Inc. is launching two new leadership development programs this year to help mid-career professionals develop the skills needed to navigate business acquisitions, industry innovations and marketplace competition while building diverse and inclusive teams. The programs titled, Leading Inclusive Teams and the Strategic Management Series, build on the success of NAMIC’s award-winning Executive Leadership Development Program (ELDP), which has trained thousands of executives for more than two decades.
— A. Shuanise Washington, President and CEO of NAMIC
“NAMIC is fully committed to helping America’s business leaders in the media, entertainment and technology industries build strong companies and workforces,” said A. Shuanise Washington, president and CEO of NAMIC. “That starts with providing leaders the vital support, ongoing executive education, and networking opportunities needed to thrive in today’s ever-changing global marketplace. Our two newest programs will enable leaders to strengthen their business acumen, enhance their diversity and inclusion efforts, and elevate their companies and careers to the next level.”
The new programs, presented in partnership with the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, offer state-of-the-art tools and resources on current industry trends and best practices. Designed using first-hand feedback from NAMIC members, ELDP alumni and partner organizations, the programs contain robust curricula, interactive modules and strategy blueprints.
The Leading Inclusive Teams Program is uniquely tailored to mid-level executives in the media, entertainment and technology industries. The program builds leadership skills through the lens of inclusion, giving professionals new insights and concrete capabilities to take back to their organizations. For information about eligibility requirements, fees and nomination criteria, visit https://bit.ly/3o2IDk2.
The Strategic Management Series, sponsored by the Walter Kaitz Foundation, provides mid-career professionals with practical leadership tools. That includes how to assess changing business structures; establish a plan to expand an organization; and leverage the unique insight into diversity, equity and inclusion offered by NAMIC and Darden. The series format includes synchronous and asynchronous formats to support busy professionals. For information about eligibility requirements, fees and nomination criteria, visit https://bit.ly/33S3nUA.
The new programs are open to all eligible professionals, regardless of race and ethnicity. The sessions will begin in October 2022 and conclude in April 2023. NAMIC will begin accepting applications on Mar. 1, 2022; the deadline for submission is Jul. 29, 2022.
About NAMIC
The National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) is the premier organization focusing on cultural diversity, equity, access and inclusion in the media, entertainment and technology industries. More than 4,000 professionals belong to a network of 18 chapters nationwide. Through initiatives that support leadership development, advocacy and empowerment, NAMIC collaborates with industry partners to expand and nurture a workforce that reflects America’s cultural richness and diversity. For more information, please visit www.namic.com or follow @NAMICNational on Twitter.
