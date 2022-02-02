Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast Guest Announced: Kamal Saleem

WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Muslim Kamal Saleem, president of Koome Ministries, is the scheduled February 7th livecast guest.

According to a bio furnished by Saleem (available on the ministry website), he was born to a large Sunni Muslim family in the heart of the Middle East. “Kamal was recruited by the Muslim Brotherhood at an early age and completed his first mission to Israel at the age of seven. Kamal was also recruited by the Palestinian Liberation Organization (The PLO) and other radical Muslim groups.”

To learn more about Saleen click here. https://koomeministries.com/home/about-us/

The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris.

Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College.

Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.

Follow the link see to watch the livecast! Every monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.

About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government.

