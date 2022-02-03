Richard R. Becker's literary short story bestseller 50 States released as an audiobook
Five-time Emmy-winner Brian Callanan narrates adds a new dimension to the best-selling short story collection
Wisconsin-born Nevada author Richard R. Becker has released the audiobook edition of 50 States, a debut collection of short stories that takes place across the American landscape over the past 60 years. The book's Kindle edition broke Amazon's top 100 bestselling literary short story category in January 2022, climbing to number 62 and remaining in the top 100 for ten consecutive days.
— Readers' Favorite
The audiobook edition of 50 States is now available on Audible, Amazon, and forthcoming on iTunes. Emmy-winning broadcast journalist Brian Callanan narrates it. Becker chose Callanan for his versatility as an "Audible Approved" voice actor and producer.
"I needed a narrator who could voice a cast of hundreds across different dialects, cultures, times periods, and literary genres," says Becker. "After prescreening more than 200 voice actors, I narrowed it down to about twenty audition candidates while ACX approved the production. Brian stood out for his amazing voice and production experience and because he asked to audition early. He seemed excited to work on this project."
The audition script included prose from five different stories to allow each candidate to demonstrate their range. The sections included multiple genders, third-person narratives, first-person narratives, large ensembles, and a broad literary range from tender or thought-provoking to gritty and suspenseful.
"I had never done a collection of short stories before, especially one with so many different accents and narrative direction," said Callanan. "I had to take longer breaks than usual to get into a different mode of thinking about each of them. There is a ton of good action in this book along with some great moments to ponder."
Reviewers also applaud the diversity and depth of 50 States, with half of the stories leaning toward thoughtful literary fiction and the other half capturing the excitement of thrillers, sometimes with speculative and paranormal elements. The unorthodox approach of mixing genres in the collection creates another layer of suspense because each story could take the reader anywhere.
The stories follow many characters, each featuring a different protagonist or protagonists. In one, an Idaho farmer who aches for absolution after a tragedy is given one more chance at redemption. In another, two runaways cross paths in a Tennessee bus station with only one ticket between them. These, and 48 more shorts, make up an anthology that includes each state.
"Listening to Brian's narration lends something to the stories as a collection that captures the fabric of our nation across time and space," said Becker. "At the same time, his voice reinforces the unlikely connections between people and places — how our lives are all drawn together as an infinite series of intersecting stories, paths that cross, divide, and double back again."
50 States is available for purchase on Amazon.com and wherever books are sold. Becker is on track to rerelease a ten-story companion collection, Ten Threads, as a Kindle exclusive in April.
Richard R. Becker was born in Milwaukee and raised by his grandparents during his early years. He eventually worked his way through school, attending Whittier College and the University of Nevada, Reno. After graduation, Becker worked as a journalist, copywriter, creative strategist, publisher, university instructor, and entrepreneur. After 30 years of telling other people's stories, he drew upon personal experiences to tell some of his own.
When he isn't writing, Becker has a broad range of interests, including travel, fitness, and spending time with his wife and two children. Visit him online at richardrbecker.com or copywriteink.com. The book is available for purchase at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B098P2CPQ7) and wherever books are sold.
50 States by Richard R. Becker, Book Trailer