Lauth Investigations International Celebrates Over $30 Million in Assets Returned to Claimants in 2021
BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES , February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has been a record-breaking year for the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International. In pursuit of their mission to put unrecovered assets back in the hands of their rightful owners, the Return Assets Division has reported over $30 million in assets have been returned to claimants as of the end of 2021.
The year began with a banner month of returns, with total amount returned in January 2021 surpassing $2 million—a record breaking month for the Return Assets Division. It was a sign of things to come for Lauth as hundreds of claim researchers, paralegals, claim analysts, processors, and support professionals persevered through a debilitating pandemic climate in order to build family trees, prove heirship, and return assets. In 2021 alone, Lauth claim researchers managed to return over $10 million in assets, another record-breaking benchmark.
About Lauth Investigations International
In 2012, Thomas and Rain Lauth launched the Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations after discovering the amount of unrecovered assets held by various entities amounted to over $80 billion. The Return Assets Division of Lauth Investigations International is an Indianapolis-based firm. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Florida and Colorado.
Members of the media are invited to speak with a representative for Lauth Investigations about our corporate milestone, or go to the company website to find more information about the business at www.returnassets.org/careers/.
Thomas Lauth
