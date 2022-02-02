Morley Companies, Inc. Data Breach Exposes Patient and Employee Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Legal Claims
Murphy Law Firm Investigates on Behalf of the More than 521,000 Individuals whose Confidential Information was Exposed to CybercriminalsOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Law Firm announces its investigation into claims on behalf of individuals whose information was compromised in the Morley Companies, Inc. (“Morley”) data breach. On August 1, 2021, Morley became aware of unusual activity on its network. Following an investigation, Morley determined that cybercriminals had infiltrated its network and gained unauthorized access to certain Morley files. The investigation into the breach determined that the cybercriminal may have accessed highly confidential information, including the protected health information, of more than 521,000 individuals, including:
- Names
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
- Medical information
- Health insurance information
- Diagnostic and treatment information
- Addresses
As a result of this data breach, these individuals’ personal and highly sensitive information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who will place the information for sale on the dark web or who are using the information to perpetrate identity fraud.
If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit https://www.murphylegalfirm.com/cases/Morley/ or email abm@murphylegalfirm.com to learn how to participate in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all individuals who were affected by the data breach.
