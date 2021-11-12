Desert Pain Institute Data Breach Exposes Patient Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Patients' Legal Claims
Murphy Law Firm Investigates on Behalf of the More than 45,000 Patients whose Confidential Information was Exposed to CybercriminalsOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Law Firm announces its investigation into claims on behalf of patients whose information was compromised in the Baywood Medical Associates, PLC dba Desert Pain Institute (“Desert Pain Institute”) data breach. On September 13, 2021, Desert Pain Institute became aware of unusual activity on its network. Following an investigation, Desert Pain Institute determined that a cybercriminal had infiltrated its network and gained unauthorized access to certain Desert Pain Institute files. The investigation into the breach determined that the cybercriminal may have accessed highly confidential information of more than 45,000 individuals, including:
- Names
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
- Tax ID numbers
- Medical information
- Driver's license numbers
- Addresses
As a result of this data breach, these individuals’ personal information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who will place the information for sale on the dark web or who are using the information to perpetrate identity fraud.
If you received notice of the data breach or if you have determined that your personal information was compromised in the breach, please visit https://www.murphylegalfirm.com/cases/DesertPainInstitute/ or email abm@murphylegalfirm.com to learn how to participate in a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all individuals who were affected by the data breach.
Join the Class Action: https://www.murphylegalfirm.com/cases/DesertPainInstitute/
A. Brooke Murphy
Murphy Law Firm
abm@murphylegalfirm.com