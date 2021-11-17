California Pizza Kitchen Data Breach Exposes Personal Information: Murphy Law Firm Investigates Victims' Legal Claims
Murphy Law Firm Investigates on Behalf of the More than 103,000 Individuals whose Confidential Information was Exposed to CybercriminalsOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Murphy Law Firm announces its investigation into claims on behalf of individuals whose information was compromised in the California Pizza Kitchen data breach. On or about September 15, 2021, California Pizza Kitchen discovered suspicious activity on its computer systems. By October 4, 2021, a forensic investigation confirmed that cybercriminals had infiltrated California Pizza Kitchen’s computer systems and gained unauthorized access to certain files. Following additional investigation, California Pizza Kitchen concluded that the cybercriminals may have accessed the personal information of more than 103,000 individuals, including their:
- Names
- Social Security Numbers
- Other identifying information
As a result of this data breach, these individuals’ personally identifiable information may be in the hands of cybercriminals who will place the information for sale on the dark web or who are using the information to perpetrate identity fraud.
