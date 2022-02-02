Schenectady City School District Hosting Virtual Job Fair
School district leaders are recruiting to fill dozens of positions—maintenance workers, nurses and teachers including special ed and English as a new language.
We have representatives from all levels and departments who will be on the platform live and available to answer questions and talk with candidates.”SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, U.S., February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Schenectady City School District will host a virtual job fair on February 17, 2022 from 4pm to 8pm, EST. in an effort to fill dozens of positions.
A range of jobs are available, including maintenance workers, nurses and more than a dozen openings for teachers across a range of disciplines including special education and English as a new language.
The district is also seeking to fill three administrative roles, including assistant directors for math, social studies and early literacy and prekindergarten programming, according to job listings.
Salaries for the administrative positions are determined by education and years of experience.
In addition, the district is seeking to fill seven nursing positions, two mental health workers — including a high school social worker and a school psychologist, four custodial and maintenance positions and ten coaching positions ranging from modified to junior varsity sports.
The career fair will be held virtually on Feb. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone looking to attend must register inadvance, according to Karen Corona, a district spokeswoman.
“We have representatives from all levels and departments who will be on the platform live and available to answer questions and talk with candidates,” she said in an email.
The job fair comes as the district continues to bolster the diversity of educators. Despite racially diverse classrooms, more than 90% of teachers in the district are white.
Diversifying teacher ranks has been an ongoing effort for the district and has shown signs of improvement in recent years, though large disparities remain.
To help address the issue, the district last year, unveiled the “Grow Your Own” program, which establishes a pathway for students within the district to obtain an education degree and later obtain teaching jobs within the district. The program is a partnership between the district, SUNY Schenectady, Cazenovia College and Clarkson University.
To register for the upcoming job fair, visit https://schenectady.careerfairexpo.com.
