BCI Selected as One of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies in the World
Baker Communications, Inc. announced its selection to the 2022 Training Industry Top 20 Sales Training and Enablement Companies for the 5th consecutive year.
Data-driven sales training and enablement is how Sales Teams will achieve their next major boost in performance.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications, Inc. (BCI) announced that it was selected as one of the Top 20 Sales Training Companies for 2022 by Training Industry Magazine. As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach their peak performance since 1979. The company credits most of this success to the introduction of its data-driven sales enablement methodology. According to the company, that approach is completely changing how sophisticated sales teams are approaching their sales training and enablement.
According to Training Industry, selection to the 2022 Training Industry Top 20™ Sales Training Companies List was based on the following criteria:
- Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.
- Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the sales training market.
- Client and customer representative.
- Business performance and growth.
“This year’s Sales Training and Enablement Top 20 companies provided quality training to their customers with a range of topics and the readiness to adapt to their needs,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. “With virtual transitions and new tools for learning, these companies prepare their customers with the best offerings and innovations to help keep them up to date with new selling trends.”
BCI’s training uses their proprietary data-driven sales enablement approach with a blend of award-winning sales training content, acclaimed sales methodologies, and patented technologies that produce learners that can outperform peers who were trained in traditional classroom environments alone. This unique approach combines learning reinforcement methodologies such as individual, manager, and team coaching; learning-reinforcement with gamification; Virtual Instruction using "spaced Learning" delivery methods; the BCI Core and Supplemental E-Learning series; and extensive online video refresher libraries.
Baker Communications’ unique approach to mapping a seller's strengths and weaknesses to individualize training and coaching paths leads the industry according to an independent research company. According to senior executives at Baker Communications, this capability closes a major gap in the sales management ranks and allows management and sellers to specifically identify individual skill gaps and their remedies. Baker Communications says that it is able to measure 21 sales competencies, 20 sales management competencies, and 11 sales leadership competencies that cover over 170 attributes.
“We understand what it takes to drive performance to upper levels of achievement, and we’ve dedicated ourselves to that pursuit of excellence,” said Chief of Staff Joe DiDonato. “Even our tagline describes our philosophy of commitment: World-class performance never happens by accident. We truly believe that data-driven sales training and enablement is how sales teams will achieve their next major boost in performance.”
To learn more about this unique approach to improving learning performance, the company provides this brochure for more information: https://marketing.bakercommunications.com/salesdiagnostic-brochure-v2/full-view.html.
ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI uses sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. The company then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each member of the sales team.
As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
