UPDATE #1RE: TRAFFIC ALERT ALBURGH VT US RT 2 ROUSES POINT BRIDGE

UPDATE - VTRANS IS FINISHING UP WITH SOME PRODUCT BEING PLACED ON RT 2 & ROUSES POINT BRIDGE IN ALBURGH VT AND THE ROADWAY WILL BE REOPENED. DELAYS MAY CONTINUE IN THE AREA PLEASE BE PATIENT AND DRIVE CAREFULLY!!

From: Field, Louise via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 8:26 AM Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT ALBURGH VT US RT 2 ROUSES POINT BRIDGE

