SDDOT and City of Mitchell Seek Public Input into Mitchell Master Transportation Plan Study

For Immediate Release: Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

MITCHELL, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in conjunction with the city of Mitchell, will hold a public meeting to present information on the Mitchell Master Transportation Plan. This open house public meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Corn Palace (604 N Main Street) in Mitchell.

A virtual component of the open house will also be available on the study website (www.mitchellmtp.com), starting the day of the in-person public meeting and extending through Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

This public meeting is geared toward presenting the scope and background of the study project and the baseline conditions analysis completed to date. The public’s input will aid in the continued development of the study including the identification of transportation-related improvements needed in the Mitchell area for the next 20 years.

The goal of the study is to develop a long-range transportation plan for the city of Mitchell and immediately adjacent growth area. An online survey is also available on the study’s website to help gather thoughts on the current transportation system, identify future needs, and indicate priorities for future improvements and maintenance.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

Public meeting information will be posted to the study website: www.mitchellmtp.com. Written and verbal comments will be accepted any time between Jan. 27 and Feb. 11, 2022.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, at 605-773-3281 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

