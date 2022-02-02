Submit Release
Atlanta Gathering of Angels Feb 16 Meeting Features Four Presenters Seeking Capital

The GOA has facilitated more than 423 seed and early stage capital fundings ranging from $20,000 to $38.5 million.

Gathering of Angels has operated nationally for 25 years in cities like Santa Fe, Atlanta, Charlotte, Wahington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles, San Francisco and now Las Vegas.

GOA meets Feb 16 from 5p-7:30p in King Building, 6 Concourse Parkway, Suite 700. Attendance is free to registered investors

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Gathering of Angels (GOA), an organization bringing accredited angel investors together with young entrepreneurial companies seeking seed capital, holds its next monthly meeting in Atlanta from 5p-7:30p on February 16 in the King Building, at 6 Concourse Parkway, Suite 700. Attendance is free to registered investors.

This meeting’s presenters include:
• Upswing Fitness – Novel app for trainers and clients to optimize virtual sessions enabling members to explore different communities, follow unlimited trainers and chat and compete with friends.
• 1 True Health – Digital health company offering patients secure control over their medical data, access to current, accurate, clinically-relevant, and informative health-related and medical information.
• Specially – Serves and unifies the special-needs market by connecting these families to the essential businesses and services they need.
• Cyber Trust Alliance – Proprietary and innovative procedures helping healthcare organizations improve the way they deal with HIPAA and NIST compliance and security.

Operating nationally for the past 26 years in cities like Atlanta, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Washington DC, Dallas, Houston, Scottsdale, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the GOA has facilitated more than 430 capital fundings ranging from $20,000 to $38.5 million. Recent GOA fundings have included investments ranging from $25,000 to $400,000.

About Gathering of Angels
The GOA was founded in 1996 by Tarby Bryant, a published author and recognized speaker on angel investing. Bryant is former Chairman of the National Automobile Association and is former CEO of Invest Atlanta.

The GOA facilities partner in Atlanta is Warren Averett, a top 40 CPA firm providing accounting services, technology resources, HR solutions and business advisory needs throughout the Southeast.

For more information, to register with GOA as an Angel investor or to be considered as a potential monthly GOA presenter, contact Bryant at 404-606-2193 by email at tarbycbryant@gmail.com or register on www.gatheringofangels.com.

Anthony J Tortorici
Tortorici & Randolph
+1 678-697-3069
