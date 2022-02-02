ECJD Judge Olson announces resignation

East Central Judicial District Judge Thomas Olson has given notice of his resignation effective April 30.
Judge Olson was appointed district judge by Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2014 and elected in 2016.
He graduated from the William Mitchell College of Law in 1981 and served in the Clay County, Minn., Attorney's Office from 1983-1985. He was then in private legal practice in Fargo focusing on civil litigation and mediation from 1985-2014.
Before law school, Judge Olson earned a bachelor's degree at Augsburg College and studied at Luther Theological Seminary.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.