ECJD Judge Olson announces resignation

East Central Judicial District Judge Thomas Olson has given notice of his resignation effective April 30.

Judge Olson was appointed district judge by Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2014 and elected in 2016.

He graduated from the William Mitchell College of Law in 1981 and served in the Clay County, Minn., Attorney's Office from 1983-1985. He was then in private legal practice in Fargo focusing on civil litigation and mediation from 1985-2014.

Before law school, Judge Olson earned a bachelor's degree at Augsburg College and studied at Luther Theological Seminary.