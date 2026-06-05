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Juvenile Treatment Court teams gathered in Bismarck for training.

Juvenile Treatment Court teams gathered in Bismarck for training.  The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges spent a day and a half teaching the teams about best practices, incentives and sanctions, how to engage families and more.  The Juvenile Treatment Court teams were able to discuss issues they are currently dealing with, as well as learn what is working in other courts.  Treatment Court professionals from New Mexico and Montana joined in to share their experience.

Pictured above and below, each treatment court highlighted what worked well and what was different about their court. 

Jessica Pearce, from NCJFCJ, presented to the state treatment court team members information on latest best practices and additional tools used across the country in treatment courts.

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Juvenile Treatment Court teams gathered in Bismarck for training.

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