Richard B. Crockett 1944-2026

Richard B. (Dick) Crockett approached all facets of his life with curiosity, creativity, and commitment. Born August 5 1944, he died May 9, 2026, in Edina, MN. Dick was the epitome of a well-rounded individual and—first and always—was devoted to family. He married Susan (Suzie) Anderson in 1966, and their 59+ year partnership took them to a variety of places around the country. In each they furthered themselves professionally and personally, while never losing focus on their shared goals and values. Most importantly they raised two sons, Eric and Seth, and took great pleasure watching them pursue their own goals, marry and raise their own families. Nothing gave Dick more pleasure than a pontoon ride with his family on board, helping his six grandchildren to build skills in water sports. Staying open to new ways of building family memories, the Crockett family of 12 journeyed to places in the US, Europe, South America, and Africa.

Educational pursuits took Dick to the University of North Dakota and to Stanford Law School. His professional career was as multidimensional as he was. From founding Crockett and Anderson law firm in Fargo with his good friend Dick Anderson, to being President of the National Association of University Attorneys while working in university law at North Dakota State University and in Syracuse, N.Y., to the position of Executive Director of the Edina (MN) Community Foundation, Dick led with expertise, efficiency, and friendliness.

Dick was a connector. He deeply valued his many friendships and was a master at maintaining relationships. He enjoyed introducing old friends to new friends and to getting people together. His friends spanned his lifetime, and his interest in people never waned. He felt lucky to have grown up in Langdon, N.D., and proudly kept that link to smalltown heritage and agricultural roots.

Dick was a passionate collector of art—woodcuts, pottery, and sculpture—along with antique toys and books, so many books, tallied by his family at over 3000. He even collected Davy Crockett memorabilia.

In 2021 Dick wrote a book for his extended family titled, Parallel Lives. The book is part genealogy and part philosophy, highlighting similar ideals and experiences that spanned generations in both his and Suzie’s families. Dick ended the book with three overarching thoughts: “Seek opportunity through change”; “Serve your community”; “Love and stay close to your family.”

Dick is survived by his wife Suzie, sons Eric (Amy) and Seth (Alyssa); grandchildren Catherine, Nicklas, Emma, Leif, Lily and Fritz; his brother, Doug (Jackie) and Suzie’s brother Eric Anderson (Janalee).

A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday, July 16th at 11:00 AM.