Job Announcement: Mental Health Court Coordinator - Mandan

Title of Immediate Supervisor: Manager of Specialized Dockets

Accountable For (Job Titles): None

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt The Mental Health Court Coordinator is responsible for maintaining the files of all participants who are involved in the Mental Health Court. The coordinator will contact all collaborating organizations (treatment providers, probation officers, case workers, support agencies, etc.) and prepare progress reports for the weekly review hearings. The coordinator will also maintain the overall statistical data, budget, and other relevant information required for evaluation of the program. Maintains files on all participants.

Contacts collaborating organizations and provides progress reports for review hearings.

Assists the Mental Health Court judge in the courtroom during review hearings.

Conducts orientations for new participants.

Staffs the weekly review hearings and administrative team meetings.

Coordinates graduations.

Purchases supplies needed for drug court affairs.

Communicates and coordinates with programs contracted to provide supervision for participants.

Maintains statistical data, budget information, and other information required for the evaluation of the program.

Helps educate the community and local organizations on treatment courts and their purpose.

Collects incentives from community for the program to help encourage participant improvement.

Performs other duties of a comparable level or type or as assigned.

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