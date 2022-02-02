Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 3, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Lima-Allen Regional Planning Commission
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Auglaize
New Knoxville Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Cuyahoga
Cuyahoga County
FFR
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Darke
Village of Union City
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Fairfield Union Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Franklin
NEW MILLENIUM HOME HEALTH LLC
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Guernsey
Village of Senecaville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
Ridgeville Township Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Midwest Regional Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lorain
Lorain County Community College
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lucas
Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
John V. Gentile, D.O.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Youngstown Community School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Miami
Covington Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Montgomery
Dayton Business Technology High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Noble
Jefferson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ottawa
Danbury Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Eastern Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Portage
James A. Garfield Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Rootstown Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
Heartland Council of Governments
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021
Seneca
North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Union
North Union Local School District
FFR
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Wyandot
Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
