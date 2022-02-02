Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 3, 2022

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

February 2, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 3, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Lima-Allen Regional Planning Commission

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Auglaize

New Knoxville Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Cuyahoga County

 FFR

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Village of Union City

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield Union Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Franklin

NEW MILLENIUM HOME HEALTH LLC

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Village of Senecaville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

Ridgeville Township Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County Community College

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lucas

Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

John V. Gentile, D.O.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Youngstown Community School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Miami

Covington Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton Business Technology High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Noble

Jefferson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ottawa

Danbury Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Eastern Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Portage

James A. Garfield Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Rootstown Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Heartland Council of Governments

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Seneca

North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Union

North Union Local School District

 FFR

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Wyandot

Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

