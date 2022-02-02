For Immediate Release:

February 2, 2022

Audit Advisory for Thursday, February 3, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Lima-Allen Regional Planning Commission IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Auglaize New Knoxville Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Cuyahoga Cuyahoga County FFR 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Darke Village of Union City 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Fairfield Union Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Franklin NEW MILLENIUM HOME HEALTH LLC MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Guernsey Village of Senecaville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry Ridgeville Township Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Logan Midwest Regional Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lorain Lorain County Community College IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lucas Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning John V. Gentile, D.O. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Youngstown Community School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Miami Covington Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Montgomery Dayton Business Technology High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Noble Jefferson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ottawa Danbury Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Eastern Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Portage James A. Garfield Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Rootstown Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Heartland Council of Governments IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2021 Seneca North Central Ohio Trust Regional Council of Governments Joint Self-Insurance Health Program IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Union North Union Local School District FFR 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

